Phillip Island MotoGP test - Thursday (11am)

The second day of the second official MotoGP pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Thursday morning.
Tito Rabat is absent due to injuries at Sepang, but the rest of the 2017 grid are present.
Testing began at 9:45 and will conclude at 5:45pm.
Maverick Vinales has made a blistering start to the second day, already posting several laps in the 1m 28s.
Dani Pedrosa hasn't been on track yet due to a throat infection. The Spaniard should be out at some stage this afternoon however.
1. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.847s [Lap 21/21]
2. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 29.661s +0.814s [12/13]
3. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.957s +1.110s [11/13]
4. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.991s +1.144s [8/15]
5. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 30.002s +1.155s [8/16]
6. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.091s +1.244s [6/10]
7. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.207s +1.360s [9/14]
8. Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 30.219s +1.372s [5/14]
9. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 30.419s +1.572s [10/10]
10. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 30.420s +1.573s [13/13]
11. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.468s +1.621s [9/13]
12. Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 30.579s +1.732s [15/16]
13. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 30.667s +1.820s [11/12]
14. Loris Baz
FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.979s +2.132s [4/8]
15. Hector Barbera
ESP Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 31.044s +2.197s [6/7]
16. Karel Abraham
CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 31.713s +2.866s [15/16]
17. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 31.988s +3.141s [8/18]
18. Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 32.117s +3.270s [13/13]
19. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 32.428s +3.581s [7/17]
20. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 32.646s +3.799s [9/14]
Fastest Day 1 time:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 29.497s
2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 30.189s
(Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow
GBR Honda 1m 29.494s
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s
(2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 28.108s
(2013)
By Peter McLaren