Phillip Island MotoGP test - Thursday (2pm)

The second day of the second official MotoGP pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Thursday morning.
Tito Rabat is absent due to injuries at Sepang, but the rest of the 2017 grid are present.
Testing began at 9:45, and will conclude at 5:45pm.
Maverick Vinales made a blistering start to the second day, posting several laps in the 1m 28s during the opening hour.
Dani Pedrosa hasn't been on track yet due to a throat infection.
1. = Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.847s [Lap 21/42]
2. = Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 29.309s +0.462s [20/50]
3. = Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 29.325s +0.478s [28/48]
4. = Alvaro Bautista
ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.411s +0.564s [42/47]
5. = Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.483s +0.636s [32/32]
6. = Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 29.501s +0.654s [18/34]
7. = Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.664s +0.817s [29/37]
8. = Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.674s +0.827s [18/42]
9. = Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.838s +0.991s [36/37]
10. = Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 29.947s +1.100s [19/35]
11. = Karel Abraham
CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.142s +1.295s [20/44]
12. ^ Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.197s +1.350s [32/33]
13. ˅ Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 30.204s +1.357s [24/43]
14. ˅ Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.207s +1.360s [9/35]
15. ˅ Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 30.225s +1.378s [34/39]
16. ˅ Hector Barbera
ESP Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.352s +1.505s [18/38]
17. = Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 30.645s +1.798s [24/43]
18. ^ Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.762s +1.915s [47/49]
19. = Loris Baz
FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.852s +2.005s [34/34]
20. ˅ Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 30.895s +2.048s [34/34]
21. = Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 31.704s +2.857s [35/43]
Key:
^
Rider has a higher position than end of previous hour.
=
Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅
Rider has a lower position than end of previous hour.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Fastest Day 1 time:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 29.497s
2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 30.189s
(Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow
GBR Honda 1m 29.494s
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s
(2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 28.108s
(2013)
By Peter McLaren