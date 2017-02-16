MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP test - Thursday (5pm)

16 February 2017
Lap times as of 5pm during day two of the 2017 Phillip Island MotoGP test.
The second day of the second official MotoGP pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Thursday morning.

Tito Rabat is absent due to injuries at Sepang, but the rest of the 2017 grid are present.

Testing began at 9:45, and will conclude at 5:45pm.

Maverick Vinales made a blistering start to the second day, posting several laps in the 1m 28s during the opening hour.

Dani Pedrosa didn't appear on track until 3pm due to a throat infection, while Aprilia has made a brief public debut with its new 'winglet fairing'.

1. = Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.847s [Lap 21/64]
2. = Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 29.309s +0.462s [20/85]
3. = Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 29.325s +0.478s [28/65]
4. = Alvaro Bautista ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.411s +0.564s [42/71]
5. = Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.483s +0.636s [32/47]
6. = Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 29.501s +0.654s [18/53]
7. = Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.664s +0.817s [29/52]
8. = Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.674s +0.827s [18/63]
9. ^ Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 29.802s +0.955s [68/68]
10. ˅ Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.838s +0.991s [36/72]
11. ^ Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.917s +1.070s [72/75]
12. ˅ Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 29.947s +1.100s [19/54]
13. ˅ Karel Abraham CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.142s +1.295s [20/64]
14. ˅ Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.197s +1.350s [32/53]
15. ˅ Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.207s +1.360s [9/55]
16. = Hector Barbera ESP Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.352s +1.505s [18/57]
17. ^ Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 30.400s +1.553s [27/27]
18. = Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.502s +1.655s [71/74]
19. ˅ Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 30.645s +1.798s [24/59]
20. ˅ Loris Baz FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.852s +2.005s [34/48]
21. ˅ Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 30.895s +2.048s [34/60]
22. = Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 31.704s +2.857s [35/68]

Key:
^ Rider has a higher position than end of previous hour.
= Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅ Rider has a lower position than end of previous hour.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest Day 1 time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 29.497s

2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.189s (Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow GBR Honda 1m 29.494s

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)

