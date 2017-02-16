Phillip Island MotoGP test - Thursday (Final)

Furball February 16, 2017 9:05 AM February 16, 2017 9:05 AM

One of Marquez’s many strength’s is his superior fitness level. This gives him the ability to ride consistently, with multiple quick laps in succession, as he proved today. Harris27 why in the world would any team want Bradley Smith as one of their riders. He is currently over 1 sec slower than Pol over both days of this test as well as last test (if I am not mistaken). He has constantly underperformed throughout his time in Motogp. However he has been hyped up, mainly because of the English press. Same for many of the other English riders including Lowes and Redding. Both have done little to deserve their current rides. While Lowes did do relatively well last year in Moto2, he is no comparison to Zarco. Reddng has been in Motogp for some time already and also done very little,except moan and swear. On a separate note, would like to see how Rea would go on a competitive factory bike, just for comparison.