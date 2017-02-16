MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP test - Thursday (Final)

16 February 2017
Final lap times from the second day of the 2017 Phillip Island MotoGP test.
The second day of the second official MotoGP pre-season test took place at Phillip Island in Australia on Thursday.

Maverick Vinales made a blistering start, posting several laps in the 1m 28s during the opening hour. That kept the Movistar Yamaha rider on top for the remainder of the day.

Vinales came within a fraction of beating his earlier time in the closing minutes of the test.

Dani Pedrosa didn't appear on track until 3pm due to a throat infection, while Aprilia and then Suzuki gave a public debut to their new 'winglet fairings'.

Tito Rabat is absent due to injuries at Sepang, but the rest of the 2017 grid are present. Testing began at 9:45am with some practice starts and - after a brief red flag due to birds on track - concluded at 5:45pm.

The final day of Phillip Island testing takes place tomorrow.

1. = Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.847s [Lap 21/80]
2. = Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 29.309s +0.462s [20/107]
3. = Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 29.325s +0.478s [28/80]
4. = Alvaro Bautista ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.411s +0.564s [42/86]
5. = Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.483s +0.636s [32/55]
6. = Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 29.501s +0.654s [18/69]
7. = Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.664s +0.817s [29/65]
8. = Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.674s +0.827s [18/70]
9. = Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 29.802s +0.955s [68/80]
10. = Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.838s +0.991s [36/83]
11. = Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.880s +1.033s [84/88]
12. = Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 29.947s +1.100s [19/72]
13. = Karel Abraham CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.142s +1.295s [20/73]
14. ^ Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.150s +1.303s [64/65]
15. ˅ Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.197s +1.350s [32/64]
16. ^ Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 30.245s +1.398s [38/40]
17. ˅ Hector Barbera ESP Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.352s +1.505s [18/62]
18. = Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.435s +1.588s [83/90]
19. = Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 30.645s +1.798s [24/59]
20. = Loris Baz FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.852s +2.005s [34/53]
21. = Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 30.895s +2.048s [34/64]
22. = Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 31.704s +2.857s [35/81]

Key:
^ Rider has a higher position than end of previous hour.
= Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅ Rider has a lower position than end of previous hour.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest Day 1 time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 29.497s

2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.189s (Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow GBR Honda 1m 29.494s

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)

By Peter McLaren





Furball

February 16, 2017 9:05 AM

One of Marquez’s many strength’s is his superior fitness level. This gives him the ability to ride consistently, with multiple quick laps in succession, as he proved today. Harris27 why in the world would any team want Bradley Smith as one of their riders. He is currently over 1 sec slower than Pol over both days of this test as well as last test (if I am not mistaken). He has constantly underperformed throughout his time in Motogp. However he has been hyped up, mainly because of the English press. Same for many of the other English riders including Lowes and Redding. Both have done little to deserve their current rides. While Lowes did do relatively well last year in Moto2, he is no comparison to Zarco. Reddng has been in Motogp for some time already and also done very little,except moan and swear. On a separate note, would like to see how Rea would go on a competitive factory bike, just for comparison.


