Phillip Island MotoGP test - Friday (3pm)

The final day of the second official MotoGP pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Friday morning.
Testing began at 9:45am and will conclude at 5:45pm.
Maverick Vinales has beaten his own previous best lap of the week in the opening hour of the final day. The track action is just starting to heat up again after riders took a break for lunch.
Tito Rabat is absent due to injury, but the rest of the 2017 grid are present.
CLICK HERE to view live updates on Twitter, CLICK HERE to view on Crash.net
.
1. = Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.549s [Lap 13/44]
2. = Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 28.843s +0.294s [14/48]
3. = Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.042s +0.493s [12/40]
4. = Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 29.110s +0.561s [27/31]
5. = Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.248s +0.699s [9/39]
6. = Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 29.338s +0.789s [32/52]
7. = Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.358s +0.809s [18/62]
8. = Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 29.400s +0.851s [21/40]
9. = Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.470s +0.921s [13/34]
10. = Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 29.573s +1.024s [17/45]
11. = Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 29.643s +1.094s [14/43]
12. = Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.653s +1.104s [8/39]
13. = Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.670s +1.121s [10/61]
14. = Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.928s +1.379s [27/40]
15. = Alvaro Bautista
ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.984s +1.435s [7/52]
16. = Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 30.137s +1.588s [29/55]
17. = Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 30.200s +1.651s [29/33]
18. = Hector Barbera
ESP Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.250s +1.701s [35/46]
19. = Karel Abraham
CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.452s +1.903s [24/61]
20. = Loris Baz
FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.504s +1.955s [32/42]
21. = Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 30.689s +2.140s [16/46]
22. = Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.789s +2.240s [30/41]
CLICK HERE for pictures from the test
...
Key:
^
Rider has a higher position than end of previous hour.
=
Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅
Rider has a lower position than end of previous hour.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Fastest Day 2 time:
Maverick Vinales
SPA Yamaha 1m 28.847s
Fastest Day 1 time:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 29.497s
2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 30.189s
(Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow
GBR Honda 1m 29.494s
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s
(2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 28.108s
(2013)
By Peter McLaren