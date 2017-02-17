MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP test - Friday (Final)

17 February 2017
Final lap times from the third and final day of the 2017 Phillip Island MotoGP test.
The final day of the second official MotoGP test of 2017 took place at Phillip Island in Australia on Friday.

Testing took place from 9:45am to 5:45pm.

Maverick Vinales beat his own previous best lap of the week in the opening hour of the final day, which proved enough to keep him on top by 0.295s from reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Vinales - who set further laps good enough for P1 at the very end of the day - thus continued his perfect run of being fastest overall in every test since joining Yamaha: Valencia, Sepang Private, Sepang Offical and now Phillip Island.

Tito Rabat was absent due to injury, but the rest of the 2017 grid were present in Australia. The final pre-season test will be held in Qatar from March 10-12.

1. = Maverick Vinales SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.549s
2. = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 28.843s +0.294s
3. ^ Dani Pedrosa SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 29.033s +0.484s
4. ˅ Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 29.042s +0.493s
5. ˅ Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 29.101s +0.552s
6. ˅ Alex Rins SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 29.103s +0.554s
7. = Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.248s +0.699s
8. ^ Jorge Lorenzo SPA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.342s +0.793s
9. ˅ Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.358s +0.809s
10. ˅ Aleix Espargaro SPA Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 29.361s +0.812s
11. ˅ Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.470s +0.921s
12. ˅ Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 29.547s +0.998s
13. ^ Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.615s +1.066s
14. ˅ Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 29.670s +1.121s
15. ^ Hector Barbera SPA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.791s +1.242s
16. ˅ Pol Espargaro SPA KTM MotoGP Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.857s +1.308s
17. = Loris Baz FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 29.977s +1.428s
18. ^ Bradley Smith GBR KTM MotoGP Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.978s +1.429s
19. ˅ Alvaro Bautista SPA Aspar Ducati (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.984s +1.435s
20. ˅ Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.005s +1.456s
21. ˅ Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 30.200s +1.651s
22. ˅ Karel Abraham CZE Aspar Ducati (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.452s +1.903s

Key:
^ Rider has a higher position than end of previous hour.
= Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅ Rider has a lower position than end of previous hour.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest Day 2 time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 28.847s
Fastest Day 1 time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 29.497s

2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.189s (Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow GBR Honda 1m 29.494s

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)

By Peter McLaren





