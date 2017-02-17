Phillip Island MotoGP test - Friday (Final)

The final day of the second official MotoGP test of 2017 took place at Phillip Island in Australia on Friday.
Testing took place from 9:45am to 5:45pm.
Maverick Vinales beat his own previous best lap of the week in the opening hour of the final day, which proved enough to keep him on top by 0.295s from reigning champion Marc Marquez.
Vinales - who set further laps good enough for P1 at the very end of the day - thus continued his perfect run of being fastest overall in every test since joining Yamaha: Valencia, Sepang Private, Sepang Offical and now Phillip Island.
Tito Rabat was absent due to injury, but the rest of the 2017 grid were present in Australia. The final pre-season test will be held in Qatar from March 10-12.
1. = Maverick Vinales
SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.549s
2. = Marc Marquez
SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 28.843s +0.294s
3. ^ Dani Pedrosa
SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 29.033s +0.484s
4. ˅ Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 29.042s +0.493s
5. ˅ Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 29.101s +0.552s
6. ˅ Alex Rins
SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 29.103s +0.554s
7. = Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.248s +0.699s
8. ^ Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.342s +0.793s
9. ˅ Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.358s +0.809s
10. ˅ Aleix Espargaro
SPA Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 29.361s +0.812s
11. ˅ Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.470s +0.921s
12. ˅ Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 29.547s +0.998s
13. ^ Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.615s +1.066s
14. ˅ Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 29.670s +1.121s
15. ^ Hector Barbera
SPA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.791s +1.242s
16. ˅ Pol Espargaro
SPA KTM MotoGP Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.857s +1.308s
17. = Loris Baz
FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 29.977s +1.428s
18. ^ Bradley Smith
GBR KTM MotoGP Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.978s +1.429s
19. ˅ Alvaro Bautista
SPA Aspar Ducati (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.984s +1.435s
20. ˅ Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.005s +1.456s
21. ˅ Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 30.200s +1.651s
22. ˅ Karel Abraham
CZE Aspar Ducati (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.452s +1.903s
Key:
^
Rider has a higher position than end of previous hour.
=
Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅
Rider has a lower position than end of previous hour.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Fastest Day 2 time:
Maverick Vinales
SPA Yamaha 1m 28.847s
Fastest Day 1 time:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 29.497s
2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 30.189s
(Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow
GBR Honda 1m 29.494s
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s
(2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 28.108s
(2013)
