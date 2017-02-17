MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP test times - Combined

17 February 2017
Combined best lap times over all three days of this week's Phillip Island MotoGP test...
Phillip Island MotoGP test times - Combined
Phillip Island MotoGP test times - Combined
1. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 28.549s [Day 3]
2. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 28.843s +0.294s [Day 3]
3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 29.033s +0.484s [Day 3]
4. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.042s +0.493s [Day 3]
5. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 29.101s +0.552s [Day 3]
6. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 29.103s +0.554s [Day 3]
7. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.248s +0.699s [Day 3]
8. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.342s +0.793s [Day 3]
9. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 29.358s +0.809s [Day 3]
10. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 29.361s +0.812s [Day 3]
11. Alvaro Bautista ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.411s +0.862s [Day 2]
12. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.470s +0.921s [Day 3]
13. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 29.547s +0.998s [Day 3]
14. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 29.615s +1.066s [Day 3]
15. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 29.670s +1.121s [Day 3]
16. Hector Barbera ESP Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 29.791s +1.242s [Day 3]
17. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.857s +1.308s [Day 3]
18. Loris Baz FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 29.977s +1.428s [Day 3]
19. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 29.978s +1.429s [Day 3]
20. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.005s +1.456s [Day 3]
21. Karel Abraham CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 30.142s +1.593s [Day 2]
22. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 30.200s +1.651s [Day 3]

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest Day 3 time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 28.549s
Fastest Day 2 time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 28.847s
Fastest Day 1 time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 29.497s

2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.189s (Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow GBR Honda 1m 29.494s

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)





10 changes to look out for in MotoGP 2017 by Crash_net

Tagged as: Yamaha , Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Dovizioso, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Dovizioso, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Dovizioso, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Dovizioso, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Marquez, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Baz, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Baz, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 