Jerez Moto2 test times - Wednesday (Final)

Miguel Oliveira puts the KTM chassis on top of the timesheets during its first day of official testing, courtesy of a lap time in the second of three track sessions.
Honda Team Asia's Takaaki Nakagami (Kalex) was fastest in the first and third session, while Dominique Aegerter was seventh overall for the returning Suter chassis.
Lorenzo Baldassarri did not test due to inflammation of a tendon in his left arm. It is not clear if the Italian will be fit for day two.
Testing continues on Thursday and Friday...
1. Miguel Oliveira
POR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 42.316s
[Session 2]
2. Takaaki Nakagami
JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.503s
[Session 1]
3. Mattia Pasini
ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.842s
[Session 1]
4. Luca Marini
ITA Forward Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.040s
[Session 1]
5. Franco Morbidelli
ITA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 43.045s
[Session 2]
6. Thomas Luthi
SWI Carxpert Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.068s
[Session 1]
7. Dominique Aegerter
SWI Kiefer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.075s
[Session 1]
8. Alex Marquez
SPA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 43.094s
[Session 1]
9. Khaiirul Idham Pawi
MAL Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.292s
[Session 2]
10. Jorge Navarro
SPA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.299s
[Session 3]
11. Brad Binder
RSA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.367s
[Session 2]
12. Axel Pons
SPA RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.481s
[Session 1]
13. Danny Kent
GBR Kieffer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.486s
[Session 1]
14. Xavier Simeon
BEL Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.536s
[Session 3]
15. Hafiz Syahrin
MAL Petronas Raceline Malaysia (Kalex) 1m 43.570s
[Session 1]
16. Simone Corsi
ITA Speed Up (Speed Up) 1m 43.576s
[Session 2]
17. Sandro Cortese
GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.579s
[Session 3]
18. Fabio Quartararo
FRA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 43.593s
[Session 1]
19. Xavi Vierge
SPA Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.630s
[Session 3]
20. Andrea Locatelli
ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.632s
[Session 2]
21. Edgar Pons
SPA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 43.646s
[Session 2]
22. Marcel Schrotter
GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.871s
[Session 1]
23. Isaac Viñales
SPA SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.891s
[Session 2]
24. Yonny Hernandez
COL AGR Team (Kalex) 1m 43.954s
[Session 3]
25. Francesco Bagnaia
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (Kalex) 1m 44.008s
[Session 3]
26. Tetsuta Nagashima
JPN Teluru SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 44.014s
[Session 1]
27. Iker Lecuona
SPA Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 44.212s
[Session 3]
28. Jesko Raffin
SWI Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 44.283s
[Session 3]
29. Remi Gardner
AUS Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 44.382s
[Session 3]
30. Axel Bassni
ITA Speed Up (Speed Up) 1m 44.713s
[Session 2]
Official Jerez Moto2 records:
Best lap:
Sam Lowes
GBR Kalex 1m 42.408s
(2016)
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger
GER Kalex 1m 42.876s
(2014)