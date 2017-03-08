MotoGP »

Jerez Moto2 test times - Wednesday (Final)

8 March 2017
Combined lap times from the opening day of the first official 2017 Moto2 test, at Jerez.
Miguel Oliveira puts the KTM chassis on top of the timesheets during its first day of official testing, courtesy of a lap time in the second of three track sessions.

Honda Team Asia's Takaaki Nakagami (Kalex) was fastest in the first and third session, while Dominique Aegerter was seventh overall for the returning Suter chassis.

Lorenzo Baldassarri did not test due to inflammation of a tendon in his left arm. It is not clear if the Italian will be fit for day two.

Testing continues on Thursday and Friday...

1. Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 42.316s [Session 2]
2. Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.503s [Session 1]
3. Mattia Pasini ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.842s [Session 1]
4. Luca Marini ITA Forward Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.040s [Session 1]
5. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 43.045s [Session 2]
6. Thomas Luthi SWI Carxpert Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.068s [Session 1]
7. Dominique Aegerter SWI Kiefer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.075s [Session 1]
8. Alex Marquez SPA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 43.094s [Session 1]
9. Khaiirul Idham Pawi MAL Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.292s [Session 2]
10. Jorge Navarro SPA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.299s [Session 3]
11. Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.367s [Session 2]
12. Axel Pons SPA RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.481s [Session 1]
13. Danny Kent GBR Kieffer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.486s [Session 1]
14. Xavier Simeon BEL Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.536s [Session 3]
15. Hafiz Syahrin MAL Petronas Raceline Malaysia (Kalex) 1m 43.570s [Session 1]
16. Simone Corsi ITA Speed Up (Speed Up) 1m 43.576s [Session 2]
17. Sandro Cortese GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.579s [Session 3]
18. Fabio Quartararo FRA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 43.593s [Session 1]
19. Xavi Vierge SPA Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.630s [Session 3]
20. Andrea Locatelli ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.632s [Session 2]
21. Edgar Pons SPA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 43.646s [Session 2]
22. Marcel Schrotter GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.871s [Session 1]
23. Isaac Viñales SPA SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.891s [Session 2]
24. Yonny Hernandez COL AGR Team (Kalex) 1m 43.954s [Session 3]
25. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (Kalex) 1m 44.008s [Session 3]
26. Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Teluru SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 44.014s [Session 1]
27. Iker Lecuona SPA Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 44.212s [Session 3]
28. Jesko Raffin SWI Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 44.283s [Session 3]
29. Remi Gardner AUS Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 44.382s [Session 3]
30. Axel Bassni ITA Speed Up (Speed Up) 1m 44.713s [Session 2]

Official Jerez Moto2 records:
Best lap:
Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 1m 42.408s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger GER Kalex 1m 42.876s (2014)




