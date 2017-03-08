MotoGP »

Jerez Moto3 test times - Wednesday (Final)

8 March 2017
Combined lap times from the opening day of the first official 2017 Moto3 test, at Jerez.
Aron Canet leads day one of the opening official Moto3 test of 2017, courtesy of a best lap time in the third and final session.

Romano Fenati had been fastest in the previous two sessions, on his way to second overall as Honda riders filled the top three places.

Testing continues on Thursday and Friday...

1. Aron Canet SPA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 46.465s [Session 3]
2. Romano Fenati ITA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 46.738s [Session 1]
3. Jorge Martin SPA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 46.906s [Session 1]
4. Bo Bendsneyder NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 47.062s [Session 1]
5. Juanfran Guevara SPA RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 47.221s [Session 1]
6. Enea Bastianini ITA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 47.297s [Session 1]
7. Philipp Oettl GER Sudmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 1m 47.324s [Session 3]
8. Nicolo Bulega ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 47.334s [Session 3]
9. John McPhee GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 1m 47.352s [Session 2]
10. Joan Mir SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 47.377s [Session 3]
11. Darryn Binder RSA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 47.448s [Session 1]
12. Ayumu Sasaki JPN KBS SIC Racing Team (Honda) 1m 47.506s [Session 3]
13. Marco Bezzecchi ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 47.532s [Session 1]
14. Andrea Migno ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 47.696s [Session 3]
15. Albert Arenas SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 47.716s [Session 3]
16. Gabriel Rodrigo ARG RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 47.754s [Session 2]
17. Tony Arbolino ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 47.776s [Session 3]
18. Jakub Kornfeil CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 47.782s [Session 3]
19. Niccolo Antonelli ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 47.785s [Session 3]
20. Tatsuki Suzuki JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 47.786s [Session 2]
21. Livio Loi BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 47.905s [Session 1]
22. Marcos Ramirez SPA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 48.037s [Session 1]
23. Nakarin Atiraphuvapat TAI Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.082s [Session 3]
24. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 48.397s [Session 1]
25. Adam Norrodin MAL KBS SIC Racing Team (Honda) 1m 48.484s [Session 3]
26. Kaito Toba JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.602s [Session 1]
27. Lorenzo Dallaporta ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 48.661s [Session 1]
28. Jules Danilo FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 48.690s [Session 3]
29. Manuel Pagliani ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 49.244s [Session 1]
30. Maria Herrera SPA AGR Team (KTM) 1m 49.526s [Session 2]
31. Patrik Pulkkinen FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 50.254s [Session 3]

Official Jerez Moto3 records:
Best lap:
Jack Miller AUS KTM 1m 46.173s (2014)
Fastest race lap:
Brad Binder RSA KTM 1m 46.723s (2015)




