Jerez Moto3 test times - Wednesday (Final)

Aron Canet leads day one of the opening official Moto3 test of 2017, courtesy of a best lap time in the third and final session.
Romano Fenati had been fastest in the previous two sessions, on his way to second overall as Honda riders filled the top three places.
Testing continues on Thursday and Friday...
1. Aron Canet
SPA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 46.465s
[Session 3]
2. Romano Fenati
ITA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 46.738s
[Session 1]
3. Jorge Martin
SPA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 46.906s
[Session 1]
4. Bo Bendsneyder
NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 47.062s
[Session 1]
5. Juanfran Guevara
SPA RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 47.221s
[Session 1]
6. Enea Bastianini
ITA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 47.297s
[Session 1]
7. Philipp Oettl
GER Sudmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 1m 47.324s
[Session 3]
8. Nicolo Bulega
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 47.334s
[Session 3]
9. John McPhee
GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 1m 47.352s
[Session 2]
10. Joan Mir
SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 47.377s
[Session 3]
11. Darryn Binder
RSA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 47.448s
[Session 1]
12. Ayumu Sasaki
JPN KBS SIC Racing Team (Honda) 1m 47.506s
[Session 3]
13. Marco Bezzecchi
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 47.532s
[Session 1]
14. Andrea Migno
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 47.696s
[Session 3]
15. Albert Arenas
SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 47.716s
[Session 3]
16. Gabriel Rodrigo
ARG RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 47.754s
[Session 2]
17. Tony Arbolino
ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 47.776s
[Session 3]
18. Jakub Kornfeil
CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 47.782s
[Session 3]
19. Niccolo Antonelli
ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 47.785s
[Session 3]
20. Tatsuki Suzuki
JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 47.786s
[Session 2]
21. Livio Loi
BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 47.905s
[Session 1]
22. Marcos Ramirez
SPA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 48.037s
[Session 1]
23. Nakarin Atiraphuvapat
TAI Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.082s
[Session 3]
24. Fabio Di Giannantonio
ITA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 48.397s
[Session 1]
25. Adam Norrodin
MAL KBS SIC Racing Team (Honda) 1m 48.484s
[Session 3]
26. Kaito Toba
JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.602s
[Session 1]
27. Lorenzo Dallaporta
ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 48.661s
[Session 1]
28. Jules Danilo
FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 48.690s
[Session 3]
29. Manuel Pagliani
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 49.244s
[Session 1]
30. Maria Herrera
SPA AGR Team (KTM) 1m 49.526s
[Session 2]
31. Patrik Pulkkinen
FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 50.254s
[Session 3]
Official Jerez Moto3 records:
Best lap:
Jack Miller
AUS KTM 1m 46.173s
(2014)
Fastest race lap:
Brad Binder
RSA KTM 1m 46.723s
(2015)