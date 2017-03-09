MotoGP »

Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Session 1)

9 March 2017
Lap times for the first Moto2 session on day two of the official test at Jerez.
Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Session 1)
Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Session 1)
The second day of the first official 2017 Moto2/Moto3 test is underway at Jerez...

1. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 42.301s [Lap 5/23]
2. Alex Marquez SPA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 42.807s [11/14]
3. Fabio Quartararo FRA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 42.844s [7/24]
4. Luca Marini ITA Forward Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.853s [19/25]
5. Mattia Pasini ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.862s [13/23]
6. Jorge Navarro SPA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.987s [16/26]
7. Danny Kent GBR Kieffer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.029s [11/19]
8. Axel Pons SPA RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.088s [7/9]
9. Dominique Aegerter SWI Kiefer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.194s [12/27]
10. Yonny Hernandez COL AGR Team (Kalex) 1m 43.196s [19/22]
11. Edgar Pons SPA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 43.214s [13/24]
12. Thomas Luthi SWI Carxpert Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.257s [8/17]
13. Xavi Vierge SPA Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.267s [15/21]
14. Hafiz Syahrin MAL Petronas Raceline Malaysia (Kalex) 1m 43.270s [14/22]
15. Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.278s [16/30]
16. Simone Corsi ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 43.288s [8/24]
17. Andrea Locatelli ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.305s [22/25]
18. Xavier Simeon BEL Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.451s [6/19]
19. Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.489s [10/22]
20. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (Kalex) 1m 43.544s [19/22]
21. Marcel Schrotter GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.580s [5/19]
22. Sandro Cortese GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.788s [8/17]
23. Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Teluru SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.808s [4/23]
24. Isaac Viñales SPA SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.825s [19/20]
25. Iker Lecuona SPA Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.967s [14/21]
26. Khairul Idham Pawi MAL Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 44.106s [5/22]
27. Jesko Raffin SWI Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 44.150s [6/21]
28. Remi Gardner AUS Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 44.473s [3/22]
29. Axel Bassni ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 45.096s [9/15]
30. Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 49.350s [2/3]

Fastest day one time:
Miguel Oliveira POR KTM 1m 42.316s

Official Jerez Moto2 records:
Best lap:
Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 1m 42.408s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger GER Kalex 1m 42.876s (2014)




Marc Marquez is ON IT in Honda MotoGP test por Crash_net

Tagged as: moto2 , Morbidelli
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Morbidelli, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Oliviera, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Morbidelli, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 