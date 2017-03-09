Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Session 1)

The second day of the first official 2017 Moto2/Moto3 test is underway at Jerez...
1. Franco Morbidelli
ITA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 42.301s
[Lap 5/23]
2. Alex Marquez
SPA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 42.807s
[11/14]
3. Fabio Quartararo
FRA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 42.844s
[7/24]
4. Luca Marini
ITA Forward Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.853s
[19/25]
5. Mattia Pasini
ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.862s
[13/23]
6. Jorge Navarro
SPA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.987s
[16/26]
7. Danny Kent
GBR Kieffer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.029s
[11/19]
8. Axel Pons
SPA RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.088s
[7/9]
9. Dominique Aegerter
SWI Kiefer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.194s
[12/27]
10. Yonny Hernandez
COL AGR Team (Kalex) 1m 43.196s
[19/22]
11. Edgar Pons
SPA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 43.214s
[13/24]
12. Thomas Luthi
SWI Carxpert Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.257s
[8/17]
13. Xavi Vierge
SPA Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.267s
[15/21]
14. Hafiz Syahrin
MAL Petronas Raceline Malaysia (Kalex) 1m 43.270s
[14/22]
15. Miguel Oliveira
POR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.278s
[16/30]
16. Simone Corsi
ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 43.288s
[8/24]
17. Andrea Locatelli
ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.305s
[22/25]
18. Xavier Simeon
BEL Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.451s
[6/19]
19. Brad Binder
RSA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.489s
[10/22]
20. Francesco Bagnaia
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (Kalex) 1m 43.544s
[19/22]
21. Marcel Schrotter
GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.580s
[5/19]
22. Sandro Cortese
GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.788s
[8/17]
23. Tetsuta Nagashima
JPN Teluru SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.808s
[4/23]
24. Isaac Viñales
SPA SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.825s
[19/20]
25. Iker Lecuona
SPA Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.967s
[14/21]
26. Khairul Idham Pawi
MAL Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 44.106s
[5/22]
27. Jesko Raffin
SWI Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 44.150s
[6/21]
28. Remi Gardner
AUS Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 44.473s
[3/22]
29. Axel Bassni
ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 45.096s
[9/15]
30. Takaaki Nakagami
JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 49.350s
[2/3]
Fastest day one time:
Miguel Oliveira
POR KTM 1m 42.316s
Official Jerez Moto2 records:
Best lap:
Sam Lowes
GBR Kalex 1m 42.408s
(2016)
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger
GER Kalex 1m 42.876s
(2014)