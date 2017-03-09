MotoGP »

Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Session 2)

9 March 2017
Lap times for the second Moto2 session on the second day of the opening official test of 2017, at Jerez.
Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Session 2)
Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Session 2)
The second day of the first official 2017 Moto2/Moto3 test is underway at Jerez...

1. Alex Marquez SPA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 43.137s [Lap 15/19]
2. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 43.341s [16/20]
3. Thomas Luthi SWI Carxpert Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.507s [14/20]
4. Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.515s [10/13]
5. Hafiz Syahrin MAL Petronas Raceline Malaysia (Kalex) 1m 43.591s [12/12]
6. Dominique Aegerter SWI Kiefer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.614s [18/18]
7. Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.645s [5/15]
8. Fabio Quartararo FRA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 43.681s [9/19]
9. Xavi Vierge SPA Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.821s [5/19]
10. Mattia Pasini ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.883s [16/19]
11. Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.977s [16/16]
12. Andrea Locatelli ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.060s [14/17]
13. Edgar Pons SPA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 44.097s [19/20]
14. Jorge Navarro SPA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.148s [20/20]
15. Simone Corsi ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 44.164s [7/23]
16. Danny Kent GBR Kieffer Racing (Suter) 1m 44.273s [10/12]
17. Marcel Schrotter GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 44.330s [16/19]
18. Luca Marini ITA Forward Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.415s [18/18]
19. Khairul Idham Pawi MAL Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 44.497s [5/23]
20. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (Kalex) 1m 44.639s [18/18]
21. Remi Gardner AUS Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 44.650s [7/14]
22. Sandro Cortese GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 44.691s [10/25]
23. Xavier Simeon BEL Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.696s [4/14]
24. Iker Lecuona SPA Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 44.948s [11/21]
25. Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Teluru SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 45.091s [4/15]
26. Jesko Raffin SWI Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 45.235s [3/19]
27. Isaac Viñales SPA SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 45.247s [5/18]
28. Yonny Hernandez COL AGR Team (Kalex) 1m 45.260s [6/11]
29. Axel Bassani ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 45.483s [3/13]

Fastest day one time:
Miguel Oliveira POR KTM 1m 42.316s

Official Jerez Moto2 records:
Best lap:
Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 1m 42.408s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger GER Kalex 1m 42.876s (2014)




Marc Marquez is ON IT in Honda MotoGP test por Crash_net

Tagged as: moto2 , Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Alex Marquez, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Oliviera, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Morbidelli, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 