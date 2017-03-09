Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Session 2)

The second day of the first official 2017 Moto2/Moto3 test is underway at Jerez...
1. Alex Marquez
SPA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 43.137s
[Lap 15/19]
2. Franco Morbidelli
ITA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 43.341s
[16/20]
3. Thomas Luthi
SWI Carxpert Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.507s
[14/20]
4. Miguel Oliveira
POR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.515s
[10/13]
5. Hafiz Syahrin
MAL Petronas Raceline Malaysia (Kalex) 1m 43.591s
[12/12]
6. Dominique Aegerter
SWI Kiefer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.614s
[18/18]
7. Takaaki Nakagami
JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.645s
[5/15]
8. Fabio Quartararo
FRA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 43.681s
[9/19]
9. Xavi Vierge
SPA Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.821s
[5/19]
10. Mattia Pasini
ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.883s
[16/19]
11. Brad Binder
RSA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.977s
[16/16]
12. Andrea Locatelli
ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.060s
[14/17]
13. Edgar Pons
SPA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 44.097s
[19/20]
14. Jorge Navarro
SPA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.148s
[20/20]
15. Simone Corsi
ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 44.164s
[7/23]
16. Danny Kent
GBR Kieffer Racing (Suter) 1m 44.273s
[10/12]
17. Marcel Schrotter
GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 44.330s
[16/19]
18. Luca Marini
ITA Forward Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.415s
[18/18]
19. Khairul Idham Pawi
MAL Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 44.497s
[5/23]
20. Francesco Bagnaia
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (Kalex) 1m 44.639s
[18/18]
21. Remi Gardner
AUS Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 44.650s
[7/14]
22. Sandro Cortese
GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 44.691s
[10/25]
23. Xavier Simeon
BEL Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.696s
[4/14]
24. Iker Lecuona
SPA Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 44.948s
[11/21]
25. Tetsuta Nagashima
JPN Teluru SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 45.091s
[4/15]
26. Jesko Raffin
SWI Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 45.235s
[3/19]
27. Isaac Viñales
SPA SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 45.247s
[5/18]
28. Yonny Hernandez
COL AGR Team (Kalex) 1m 45.260s
[6/11]
29. Axel Bassani
ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 45.483s
[3/13]
Fastest day one time:
Miguel Oliveira
POR KTM 1m 42.316s
Official Jerez Moto2 records:
Best lap:
Sam Lowes
GBR Kalex 1m 42.408s
(2016)
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger
GER Kalex 1m 42.876s
(2014)