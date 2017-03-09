Jerez Moto3 test times - Thursday (Final)

Nicolo Bulega leads all three track sessions on day two of the opening official pre-season Moto3 test, at Jerez.
Testing continues on Friday...
1. Nicolo Bulega
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 46.232s
[Session 1]
2. Aron Canet
SPA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 46.363s
[Session 1]
3. Jorge Martin
SPA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 46.415s
[Session 1]
4. Romano Fenati
ITA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 46.486s
[Session 1]
5. Gabriel Rodrigo
ARG RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 46.639s
[Session 1]
6. Juanfran Guevara
SPA RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 46.737s
[Session 1]
7. Marcos Ramirez
SPA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 46.758s
[Session 1]
8. Bo Bendsneyder
NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 46.806s
[Session 1]
9. Joan Mir
SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 46.878s
[Session 1]
10. Darryn Binder
RSA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 46.932s
[Session 1]
11. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 46.990s
[Session 2]
12. John McPhee
GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 1m 47.025s
[Session 1]
13. Andrea Migno
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 47.086s
[Session 1]
14. Jakub Kornfeil
CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 47.203s
[Session 1]
15. Enea Bastianini
ITA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 47.217s
[Session 1]
16. Philipp Oettl
GER Sudmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 1m 47.218s
[Session 1]
17. Niccolo Antonelli
ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 47.481s
[Session 1]
18. Adam Norrodin
MAL Sic Racing Team (Honda) 1m 47.521s
[Session 3]
19. Albert Arenas
SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 47.650s
[Session 3]
20. Tatsuki Suzuki
JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 47.672s
[Session 2]
21. Livio Loi
BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 47.694s
[Session 2]
22. Fabio Di Giannantonio
ITA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 47.747s
[Session 3]
23. Ayumu Sasaki
JPN Sic Racing Team (Honda) 1m 47.845s
[Session 1]
24. Marco Bezzecchi
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 47.919s
[Session 2]
25. Tony Arbolino
ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 47.949s
[Session 1]
26. Jules Danilo
FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 48.159s
[Session 3]
27. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
TAI Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.196s
[Session 1]
28. Kaito Toba
JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.240s
[Session 1]
29. Maria Herrera
SPA AGR Team (KTM) 1m 48.341s
[Session 3]
30. Manuel Pagliani
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 48.463s
[Session 1]
31. Patrik Pulkkinen
FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 50.711s
[Session 1]
Fastest day one time:
Aron Canet
ESP Honda 1m 46.465s
Official Jerez Moto3 records:
Best lap:
Jack Miller
AUS KTM 1m 46.173s
(2014)
Fastest race lap:
Brad Binder
RSA KTM 1m 46.723s
(2015)