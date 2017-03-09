MotoGP »

Jerez Moto3 test times - Thursday (Final)

9 March 2017
Combined lap times from the second day of the first official 2017 Moto3 test, at Jerez.
Jerez Moto3 test times - Thursday (Final)
Jerez Moto3 test times - Thursday (Final)
Nicolo Bulega leads all three track sessions on day two of the opening official pre-season Moto3 test, at Jerez.

Testing continues on Friday...

1. Nicolo Bulega ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 46.232s [Session 1]
2. Aron Canet SPA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 46.363s [Session 1]
3. Jorge Martin SPA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 46.415s [Session 1]
4. Romano Fenati ITA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 46.486s [Session 1]
5. Gabriel Rodrigo ARG RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 46.639s [Session 1]
6. Juanfran Guevara SPA RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 46.737s [Session 1]
7. Marcos Ramirez SPA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 46.758s [Session 1]
8. Bo Bendsneyder NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 46.806s [Session 1]
9. Joan Mir SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 46.878s [Session 1]
10. Darryn Binder RSA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 46.932s [Session 1]
11. Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 46.990s [Session 2]
12. John McPhee GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 1m 47.025s [Session 1]
13. Andrea Migno ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 47.086s [Session 1]
14. Jakub Kornfeil CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 47.203s [Session 1]
15. Enea Bastianini ITA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 47.217s [Session 1]
16. Philipp Oettl GER Sudmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 1m 47.218s [Session 1]
17. Niccolo Antonelli ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 47.481s [Session 1]
18. Adam Norrodin MAL Sic Racing Team (Honda) 1m 47.521s [Session 3]
19. Albert Arenas SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 47.650s [Session 3]
20. Tatsuki Suzuki JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 47.672s [Session 2]
21. Livio Loi BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 47.694s [Session 2]
22. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 47.747s [Session 3]
23. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sic Racing Team (Honda) 1m 47.845s [Session 1]
24. Marco Bezzecchi ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 47.919s [Session 2]
25. Tony Arbolino ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 47.949s [Session 1]
26. Jules Danilo FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 48.159s [Session 3]
27. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat TAI Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.196s [Session 1]
28. Kaito Toba JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.240s [Session 1]
29. Maria Herrera SPA AGR Team (KTM) 1m 48.341s [Session 3]
30. Manuel Pagliani ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 48.463s [Session 1]
31. Patrik Pulkkinen FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 50.711s [Session 1]

CLICK HERE for pictures from the test...

Fastest day one time:
Aron Canet ESP Honda 1m 46.465s

Official Jerez Moto3 records:
Best lap:
Jack Miller AUS KTM 1m 46.173s (2014)
Fastest race lap:
Brad Binder RSA KTM 1m 46.723s (2015)




Marc Marquez is ON IT in Honda MotoGP test por Crash_net

Tagged as: Moto3 , bulega
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Bulega, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Danilo, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Mir, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Loi, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Atiraphuvapat, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Arbolino, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Loi, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Danilo, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Arbolino, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Atiraphuvapat, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 