Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Final)

Franco Morbidelli finishes day two of the official Jerez Moto2 test on top of the timesheets, courtesy of a morning lap.
Marc VDS team-mate Alex Marquez then led the other two track sessions.
Testing continues on Friday...
1. Franco Morbidelli
ITA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 42.301s
[Session 1]
2. Alex Marquez
SPA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 42.546s
[Session 3]
3. Takaaki Nakagami
JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.729s
[Session 3]
4. Fabio Quartararo
FRA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 42.844s
[Session 1]
5. Luca Marini
ITA Forward Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.853s
[Session 1]
6. Mattia Pasini
ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.862s
[Session 1]
7. Jorge Navarro
SPA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.987s
[Session 1]
8. Edgar Pons
SPA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 42.987s
[Session 3]
9. Danny Kent
GBR Kieffer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.029s
[Session 1]
10. Axel Pons
SPA RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.088s
[Session 1]
11. Khairul Idham Pawi
MAL Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.156s
[Session 3]
12. Dominique Aegerter
SWI Kiefer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.187s
[Session 3]
13. Yonny Hernandez
COL AGR Team (Kalex) 1m 43.196s
[Session 1]
14. Miguel Oliveira
POR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.229s
[Session 3]
15. Thomas Luthi
SWI Carxpert Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.257s
[Session 1]
16. Xavi Vierge
SPA Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.267s
[Session 1]
17. Hafiz Syahrin
MAL Petronas Raceline Malaysia (Kalex) 1m 43.270s
[Session 1]
18. Tetsuta Nagashima
JPN Teluru SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.271s
[Session 3]
19. Simone Corsi
ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 43.288s
[Session 1]
20. Andrea Locatelli
ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.305s
[Session 1]
21. Xavier Simeon
BEL Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.379s
[Session 3]
22. Brad Binder
RSA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.489s
[Session 1]
23. Francesco Bagnaia
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (Kalex) 1m 43.544s
[Session 1]
24. Marcel Schrotter
GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.580s
[Session 1]
25. Remi Gardner
AUS Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.752s
[Session 3]
26. Iker Lecuona
SPA Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.787s
[Session 3]
27. Sandro Cortese
GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.788s
[Session 1]
28. Isaac Viñales
SPA SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.825s
[Session 1]
29. Jesko Raffin
SWI Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.901s
[Session 3]
30. Axel Bassani
ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 45.096s
[Session 1]
Fastest day one time:
Miguel Oliveira
POR KTM 1m 42.316s
Official Jerez Moto2 records:
Best lap:
Sam Lowes
GBR Kalex 1m 42.408s
(2016)
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger
GER Kalex 1m 42.876s
(2014)