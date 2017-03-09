MotoGP »

Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Final)

9 March 2017
Combined lap times from the second day of the first official 2017 Moto2 test, at Jerez.
Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Final)
Jerez Moto2 test times - Thursday (Final)
Franco Morbidelli finishes day two of the official Jerez Moto2 test on top of the timesheets, courtesy of a morning lap.

Marc VDS team-mate Alex Marquez then led the other two track sessions.

Testing continues on Friday...

1. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 42.301s [Session 1]
2. Alex Marquez SPA EG 0.0 Marc VDS (Kalex) 1m 42.546s [Session 3]
3. Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.729s [Session 3]
4. Fabio Quartararo FRA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 42.844s [Session 1]
5. Luca Marini ITA Forward Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.853s [Session 1]
6. Mattia Pasini ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.862s [Session 1]
7. Jorge Navarro SPA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.987s [Session 1]
8. Edgar Pons SPA Pons HP 40 (Kalex) 1m 42.987s [Session 3]
9. Danny Kent GBR Kieffer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.029s [Session 1]
10. Axel Pons SPA RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.088s [Session 1]
11. Khairul Idham Pawi MAL Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.156s [Session 3]
12. Dominique Aegerter SWI Kiefer Racing (Suter) 1m 43.187s [Session 3]
13. Yonny Hernandez COL AGR Team (Kalex) 1m 43.196s [Session 1]
14. Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.229s [Session 3]
15. Thomas Luthi SWI Carxpert Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.257s [Session 1]
16. Xavi Vierge SPA Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.267s [Session 1]
17. Hafiz Syahrin MAL Petronas Raceline Malaysia (Kalex) 1m 43.270s [Session 1]
18. Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Teluru SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.271s [Session 3]
19. Simone Corsi ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 43.288s [Session 1]
20. Andrea Locatelli ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.305s [Session 1]
21. Xavier Simeon BEL Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.379s [Session 3]
22. Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 43.489s [Session 1]
23. Francesco Bagnaia ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (Kalex) 1m 43.544s [Session 1]
24. Marcel Schrotter GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.580s [Session 1]
25. Remi Gardner AUS Tech 3 Racing (Tech 3) 1m 43.752s [Session 3]
26. Iker Lecuona SPA Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.787s [Session 3]
27. Sandro Cortese GER Dynavolt Intact GP (Suter) 1m 43.788s [Session 1]
28. Isaac Viñales SPA SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.825s [Session 1]
29. Jesko Raffin SWI Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) 1m 43.901s [Session 3]
30. Axel Bassani ITA Speed Up Racing (Speed Up) 1m 45.096s [Session 1]

CLICK HERE for pictures from the test...

Fastest day one time:
Miguel Oliveira POR KTM 1m 42.316s

Official Jerez Moto2 records:
Best lap:
Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 1m 42.408s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger GER Kalex 1m 42.876s (2014)




Marc Marquez is ON IT in Honda MotoGP test por Crash_net

Tagged as: moto2 , Morbidelli
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Morbidelli, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Alex Marquez, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Alex Marquez, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Alex Marquez, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Raffin, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Syharin, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Bassni, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Bassni, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Bassni, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Navarro, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Navarro, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Navarro, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Navarro, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Navarro, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Alex Marquez, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Bagnaia, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Cortese, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 