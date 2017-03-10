Qatar MotoGP test times - Friday (5pm)

MotoGP »

10 March 2017
The calm before the (desert) storm...
The opening night of the final official MotoGP pre-season test began at Losail in Qatar on Friday evening.

Tito Rabat is returning from an injury at Sepang, but Hector Barbera is missing the test after fracturing his collarbone in a training accident.

Testing began at 4pm and concludes at 11pm, but most riders are waiting until sunset (approx 6pm) before heading out on track.

1. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 2m 0.224s [Lap 4/5]
2. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 2m 1.574s +1.350s [2/2]
3. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 2m 1.753s +1.529s [4/4]
4. Mika Kallio FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) No complete laps [0/2]


Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Official Losail MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 53.927s (2008)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 54.927s (2016)

