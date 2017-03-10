MotoGP »

Jerez Moto3 test times - Friday (Session 2)

10 March 2017
Lap times for the second Moto3 session on day three of the official test at Jerez.
Jerez Moto3 test times - Friday (Session 2)
Jerez Moto3 test times - Friday (Session 2)
The final day of the first official 2017 Moto2/Moto3 test is underway at Jerez...

1. Aron Canet SPA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 46.775s [Lap 8/21]
2. Philipp Oettl GER Sudmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 1m 46.976s [15/21]
3. Niccolo Antonelli ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 47.174s [18/19]
4. Juanfran Guevara SPA RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 47.393s [3/27]
5. Nicolo Bulega ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 47.521s [4/24]
6. Jakub Kornfeil CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 47.814s [22/22]
7. Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 47.822s [19/23]
8. Enea Bastianini ITA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 47.983s [9/17]
9. Jules Danilo FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 47.992s [15/20]
10. Bo Bendsneyder NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 48.104s [17/19]
11. Joan Mir SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 48.191s [3/7]
12. Gabriel Rodrigo ARG RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 48.238s [3/27]
13. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sic Racing Team (Honda) 1m 48.250s [11/12]
14. John McPhee GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 1m 48.282s [3/6]
15. Adam Norrodin MAL Sic Racing Team (Honda) 1m 48.411s [13/16]
16. Albert Arenas SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 48.468s [10/21]
17. Manuel Pagliani ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 48.651s [2/19]
18. Tatsuki Suzuki JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 48.867s [8/15]
19. Andrea Migno ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 48.997s [7/28]
20. Maria Herrera SPA AGR Team (KTM) 1m 49.124s [12/20]
21. Marco Bezzecchi ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 49.186s [22/24]
22. Tony Arbolino ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 49.374s [6/14]
23. Patrik Pulkkinen FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 50.159s [13/24]
24. Livio Loi BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) No Time [0/1]


CLICK HERE for pictures from the test...

Fastest day two time:
Nicolo Bulega ITA KTM 1m 46.232s

Fastest day one time:
Aron Canet ESP Honda 1m 46.465s

Official Jerez Moto3 records:
Best lap:
Jack Miller AUS KTM 1m 46.173s (2014)
Fastest race lap:
Brad Binder RSA KTM 1m 46.723s (2015)




Marc Marquez is ON IT in Honda MotoGP test por Crash_net

Tagged as: Moto3 , canet
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Canet, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Martin, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Suzuki, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Guevara, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Mir, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
SIC58 Squadra Corse garage, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Antonelli, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Antonelli, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Bendsneyder, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
McPhee, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
McPhee, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Fenati, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Mir, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Martin, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Arbolino, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Guevara, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Guevara, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Guevara, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 