Jerez Moto3 test times - Friday (Session 2)

The final day of the first official 2017 Moto2/Moto3 test is underway at Jerez...
1. Aron Canet
SPA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 46.775s
[Lap 8/21]
2. Philipp Oettl
GER Sudmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 1m 46.976s
[15/21]
3. Niccolo Antonelli
ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 47.174s
[18/19]
4. Juanfran Guevara
SPA RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 47.393s
[3/27]
5. Nicolo Bulega
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 47.521s
[4/24]
6. Jakub Kornfeil
CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 47.814s
[22/22]
7. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 47.822s
[19/23]
8. Enea Bastianini
ITA Estrella Galicia 0.0 (Honda) 1m 47.983s
[9/17]
9. Jules Danilo
FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 47.992s
[15/20]
10. Bo Bendsneyder
NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 48.104s
[17/19]
11. Joan Mir
SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 48.191s
[3/7]
12. Gabriel Rodrigo
ARG RBA Racing Team (KTM) 1m 48.238s
[3/27]
13. Ayumu Sasaki
JPN Sic Racing Team (Honda) 1m 48.250s
[11/12]
14. John McPhee
GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 1m 48.282s
[3/6]
15. Adam Norrodin
MAL Sic Racing Team (Honda) 1m 48.411s
[13/16]
16. Albert Arenas
SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 48.468s
[10/21]
17. Manuel Pagliani
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 48.651s
[2/19]
18. Tatsuki Suzuki
JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 48.867s
[8/15]
19. Andrea Migno
ITA Sky Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 48.997s
[7/28]
20. Maria Herrera
SPA AGR Team (KTM) 1m 49.124s
[12/20]
21. Marco Bezzecchi
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 49.186s
[22/24]
22. Tony Arbolino
ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 49.374s
[6/14]
23. Patrik Pulkkinen
FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 50.159s
[13/24]
24. Livio Loi
BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) No Time
[0/1]
...
Fastest day two time:
Nicolo Bulega
ITA KTM 1m 46.232s
Fastest day one time:
Aron Canet
ESP Honda 1m 46.465s
Official Jerez Moto3 records:
Best lap:
Jack Miller
AUS KTM 1m 46.173s
(2014)
Fastest race lap:
Brad Binder
RSA KTM 1m 46.723s
(2015)