Qatar MotoGP test times - Friday (10pm)

10 March 2017
Lap times as of 10pm during the opening night of the 2017 Qatar MotoGP test.
The opening night of the final official MotoGP pre-season test is underway at Losail in Qatar.

Testing began at 4pm and concludes at 11pm, although most riders waited until sunset (6pm) before heading out on track.

Marc Marquez gave Honda's new winglet fairing its public debut at 8pm, but fell moments later at the final corner.

Tito Rabat is returning from an injury at Sepang, but Hector Barbera is missing the test after fracturing his collarbone in a training accident.

1. = Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 54.819s [Lap 26/33]
2. ^3 Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 55.179s +0.360s [49/59]
3. ^12 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.420s +0.601s [28/28]
4. ^2 Karel Abraham CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 55.613s +0.794s [42/42]
5. ˅3 Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 55.616s +0.797s [27/45]
6. ˅3 Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 55.640s +0.821s [27/35]
7. ^4 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 55.679s +0.860s [43/48]
8. ˅4 Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 55.692s +0.873s [21/33]
9. ^7 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 55.705s +0.886s [45/54]
10. ^3 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 55.751s +0.932s [30/35]
11. ˅3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 55.830s +1.011s [33/35]
12. ˅5 Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 55.899s +1.080s [16/37]
13. ^1 Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 55.916s +1.097s [32/36]
14. ^6 Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 56.017s +1.198s [49/51]
15. ˅6 Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 56.085s +1.266s [23/36]
16. ˅6 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 56.116s +1.297s [31/39]
17. ˅5 Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 56.193s +1.374s [25/31]
18. ˅1 Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 56.589s +1.770s [41/44]
19. ^2 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 56.665s +1.846s [44/45]
20. ˅2 Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 57.090s +2.271s [24/37]
21. ˅2 Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 57.455s +2.636s [36/46]
22. = Mika Kallio FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 58.039s +3.220s [32/32]
23. = Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 58.755s +3.936s [35/44]

Key:
^X Rider has X higher positions than end of previous hour.
= Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅X Rider has X lower positions than end of previous hour.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Official Losail MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 53.927s (2008)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 54.927s (2016)

By Peter McLaren





