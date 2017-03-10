MotoGP »

Qatar MotoGP test times - Friday (Final)

10 March 2017
Final lap times from the opening night of the 2017 Qatar MotoGP test.
Andrea Dovizioso put Ducati on top of the timesheets during the opening night of the final official MotoGP pre-season test, at Losail in Qatar on Friday.

The Italian bounced back from a difficult Phillip Island test to hold off Maverick Vinales - who has been fastest overall at all previous tests since joining Yamaha - by 0.360s.

Testing began at 4pm and concluded at 11pm, although most riders waited until sunset (6pm) before heading out on track.

Marc Marquez then gave Honda's new winglet fairing its public debut at 8pm, but fell moments later at the final corner.


Red flags came out in the final hour after timing screens suggested Marquez, Pol Espargaro, Alex Rins and Lowes fell at almost the same time, in what appear to have been separate incidents.

Dew, which forms on the surface of the track late at night in Qatar, was the chief suspect. Due to the red flags, there were no changes in best lap times during the final hour.

Espargaro, like Marquez, had also fallen earlier in the evening. As did Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.

Tito Rabat is returning from an injury at Sepang, but Hector Barbera is missing the test after fracturing his collarbone in a training accident.

Testing continues on Saturday and Sunday, with the opening race of the new season being held at the same venue on March 26.

1. = Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 54.819s [Lap 26/36]
2. = Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 55.179s +0.360s [49/60]
3. = Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.420s +0.601s [28/28]
4. = Karel Abraham CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 55.613s +0.794s [42/42]
5. = Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 55.616s +0.797s [27/46]
6. = Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 55.640s +0.821s [27/37]
7. = Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 55.679s +0.860s [43/48]
8. = Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 55.692s +0.873s [21/38]
9. = Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 55.705s +0.886s [45/54]
10. = Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 55.751s +0.932s [30/41]
11. = Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 55.830s +1.011s [33/41]
12. = Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 55.899s +1.080s [16/39]
13. = Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 55.916s +1.097s [32/43]
14. = Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 56.017s +1.198s [49/59]
15. = Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 56.085s +1.266s [23/37]
16. = Alvaro Bautista ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 56.116s +1.297s [31/43]
17. = Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 56.193s +1.374s [25/31]
18. = Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 56.589s +1.770s [41/48]
19. = Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 56.665s +1.846s [44/46]
20. = Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 57.090s +2.271s [24/38]
21. = Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 57.455s +2.636s [36/46]
22. = Mika Kallio FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 58.039s +3.220s [32/32]
23. = Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 58.755s +3.936s [35/46]

Key:
^X Rider has X higher positions than end of previous hour.
= Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅X Rider has X lower positions than end of previous hour.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Official Losail MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 53.927s (2008)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 54.927s (2016)

By Peter McLaren





