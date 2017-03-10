Qatar MotoGP test times - Friday (Final)

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17)

[Lap 26/36]

Maverick Viñales

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)

[49/60]

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda (RC213V)

[28/28]

Karel Abraham

Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15)

[42/42]

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17)

[27/46]

Jonas Folger

Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*

[27/37]

Valentino Rossi

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)

[43/48]

Dani Pedrosa

Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)

[21/38]

Johann Zarco

Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*

[45/54]

Andrea Iannone

Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)

[30/41]

Danilo Petrucci

Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17)

[33/41]

Marc Marquez

Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)

[16/39]

Aleix Espargaro

Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)

[32/43]

Jack Miller

Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)

[49/59]

Scott Redding

Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16)

[23/37]

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16)

[31/43]

Loris Baz

Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15)

[25/31]

Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)*

[41/48]

Pol Espargaro

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16)

[44/46]

Sam Lowes

Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)*

[24/38]

Tito Rabat

Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)

[36/46]

Mika Kallio

KTM Test Rider (RC16)

[32/32]

Bradley Smith

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16)

[35/46]

By Peter McLaren

Andrea Dovizioso put Ducati on top of the timesheets during the opening night of the final official MotoGP pre-season test, at Losail in Qatar on Friday.The Italian bounced back from a difficult Phillip Island test to hold off Maverick Vinales - who has been fastest overall at all previous tests since joining Yamaha - by 0.360s.Testing began at 4pm and concluded at 11pm, although most riders waited until sunset (6pm) before heading out on track.Marc Marquez then gave Honda's new winglet fairing its public debut at 8pm, but fell moments later at the final corner.Red flags came out in the final hour after timing screens suggested Marquez, Pol Espargaro, Alex Rins and Lowes fell at almost the same time, in what appear to have been separate incidents.Dew, which forms on the surface of the track late at night in Qatar, was the chief suspect. Due to the red flags, there were no changes in best lap times during the final hour.Espargaro, like Marquez, had also fallen earlier in the evening. As did Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.Tito Rabat is returning from an injury at Sepang, but Hector Barbera is missing the test after fracturing his collarbone in a training accident.Testing continues on Saturday and Sunday, with the opening race of the new season being held at the same venue on March 26....ITAESPGBRCZEESPGERITAESPFRAITAITAESPESPAUSGBRESPFRAESPESPGBRESPFINGBRRider has X higher positions than end of previous hour.Rider has same position as end of previous hour.Rider has X lower positions than end of previous hour.SPA Yamaha(2008)SPA Yamaha(2016)