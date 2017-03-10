Qatar MotoGP test times - Friday (Final)

Andrea Dovizioso put Ducati on top of the timesheets during the opening night of the final official MotoGP pre-season test, at Losail in Qatar on Friday.
The Italian bounced back from a difficult Phillip Island test to hold off Maverick Vinales - who has been fastest overall at all previous tests since joining Yamaha - by 0.360s.
Testing began at 4pm and concluded at 11pm, although most riders waited until sunset (6pm) before heading out on track.
Marc Marquez then gave Honda's new winglet fairing its public debut at 8pm, but fell moments later at the final corner.
Red flags came out in the final hour after timing screens suggested Marquez, Pol Espargaro, Alex Rins and Lowes fell at almost the same time, in what appear to have been separate incidents.
Dew, which forms on the surface of the track late at night in Qatar, was the chief suspect. Due to the red flags, there were no changes in best lap times during the final hour.
Espargaro, like Marquez, had also fallen earlier in the evening. As did Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.
Tito Rabat is returning from an injury at Sepang, but Hector Barbera is missing the test after fracturing his collarbone in a training accident.
Testing continues on Saturday and Sunday, with the opening race of the new season being held at the same venue on March 26.
1. = Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 54.819s [Lap 26/36]
2. = Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 55.179s +0.360s [49/60]
3. = Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 55.420s +0.601s [28/28]
4. = Karel Abraham
CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 55.613s +0.794s [42/42]
5. = Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 55.616s +0.797s [27/46]
6. = Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 55.640s +0.821s [27/37]
7. = Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 55.679s +0.860s [43/48]
8. = Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 55.692s +0.873s [21/38]
9. = Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 55.705s +0.886s [45/54]
10. = Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 55.751s +0.932s [30/41]
11. = Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 55.830s +1.011s [33/41]
12. = Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 55.899s +1.080s [16/39]
13. = Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 55.916s +1.097s [32/43]
14. = Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 56.017s +1.198s [49/59]
15. = Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 56.085s +1.266s [23/37]
16. = Alvaro Bautista
ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 56.116s +1.297s [31/43]
17. = Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 56.193s +1.374s [25/31]
18. = Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 56.589s +1.770s [41/48]
19. = Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 56.665s +1.846s [44/46]
20. = Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 57.090s +2.271s [24/38]
21. = Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 57.455s +2.636s [36/46]
22. = Mika Kallio
FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 58.039s +3.220s [32/32]
23. = Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 58.755s +3.936s [35/46]
Key:
^X
Rider has X higher positions than end of previous hour.
=
Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅X
Rider has X lower positions than end of previous hour.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Official Losail MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Yamaha 1m 53.927s
(2008)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Yamaha 1m 54.927s
(2016)
By Peter McLaren