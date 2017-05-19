French MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results

MotoGP »

2017 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Free Practice (1) Results

19 May 2017
Free Practice (1) results from the 2017 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 18.
Jack Miller dominates the closing stages of a damp opening practice session for the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Riders began the session on wet tyres, before switching to soft slicks.

Sylvain Guintoli is returning to MotoGP, in place of injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki...

1. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 37.467s [Lap 18/19] 292km/h (Top Speed)
2. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 38.755s +1.288s [17/17] 294km/h
3. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 39.248s +1.781s [20/20] 293km/h
4. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 39.607s +2.140s [13/14] 294km/h
5. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 40.427s +2.960s [17/17] 288km/h
6. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 40.528s +3.061s [14/14] 293km/h
7. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 40.817s +3.350s [7/7] 288km/h
8. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 40.894s +3.427s [16/17] 292km/h
9. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 41.024s +3.557s [21/21] 299km/h
10. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 41.307s +3.840s [11/14] 298km/h
11. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 41.562s +4.095s [15/18] 296km/h
12. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 41.644s +4.177s [11/12] 288km/h
13. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 41.854s +4.387s [13/17] 274km/h
14. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 41.871s +4.404s [9/10] 299km/h
15. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 41.887s +4.420s [16/19] 295km/h
16. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 41.947s +4.480s [10/16] 287km/h
17. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 42.040s +4.573s [15/15] 295km/h
18. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 42.094s +4.627s [18/19] 293km/h
19. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 42.243s +4.776s [6/7] 294km/h
20. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 42.891s +5.424s [17/21] 293km/h
21. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 42.953s +5.486s [16/17] 300km/h
22. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 43.114s +5.647s [7/8] 287km/h
23. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 43.519s +6.052s [10/10] 295km/h

Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 31.975s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.879s (2015)

By Peter McLaren



aaron2112

May 19, 2017 10:12 AM
ZeFrenchAngle: OK - this was a complete roll-of-the-dice session whose results mean nothing other than Jack Miller is an ace in mixed conditions. Interestingly, though, since the last GP last year, Valencia 2016, this is the first time that Valentino finishes any test, free practice, or qualifying session in front of Maverick ! There you go : a little fun statistic ! :-)
It wont be long..... soon vinales will be in front of vale.... alas vale will be third in the standings when the week ends..... disagree all you like.... i'm a vale fans.... but not the deluded one....


