MotoGP »

Moto3 Le Mans - Free Practice (2) Results

19 May 2017
Free Practice (2) results from the French Moto3 Grand Prix at Le Mans, round 5 of 18.
Moto3 Le Mans - Free Practice (2) Results
Moto3 Le Mans - Free Practice (2) Results
Soaking wet session.

Danny Kent fell while heading the timesheets in the closing minutes of his first day back in Moto3, with Jorge Martin then moving ahead of the Englishman...

1. Jorge Martin SPA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 52.716s
2. Danny Kent GBR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 53.295s
3. Niccolò Antonelli ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 53.347s
4. Tatsuki Suzuki JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 53.480s
5. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 53.553s
6. Nicolo Bulega ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 53.722s
7. Marcos Ramirez SPA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 53.875s
8. Marco Bezzecchi ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 53.894s
9. Andrea Migno ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 54.004s
10. Darryn Binder RSA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 54.054s
11. Aron Canet SPA Estrella Galicia 0,0 (Honda) 1m 54.086s
12. Bo Bendsneyder NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 54.115s
13. Joan Mir SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 54.128s
14. Romano Fenati ITA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 54.231s
15. Enea Bastianini ITA Estrella Galicia 0,0 (Honda) 1m 54.386s
16. Jules Danilo FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 54.455s
17. Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 54.519s
18. Jakub Kornfeil CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 54.578s
19. Albert Arenas SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 54.671s
20. Ayumu Sasaki JPN SIC Racing Team (Honda) 1m 54.771s
21. Juanfran Guevara SPA RBA BOE Racing Team (KTM) 1m 54.958s
22. Gabriel Rodrigo ARG RBA BOE Racing Team (KTM) 1m 55.165s
23. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 55.223s
24. John McPhee GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 1m 55.351s
25. Manuel Pagliani ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 55.379s
26. Kaito Toba JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 55.533s
27. Maria Herrera SPA AGR Team (KTM) 1m 55.550s
28. Philipp Oettl GER Südmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 1m 55.588s
29. Patrik Pulkkinen FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 56.274s
30. Livio Loi BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 57.276s
31. Tony Arbolino ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 58.049s
32. Adam Norrodin MAL SIC Racing Team (Honda) 1m 58.720s

By Peter McLaren



Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



MotoGP's most farcical races! by Crash_net

Tagged as: Martin , Moto3
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Martin, Spanish Moto3 2017
Canet, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Canet, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Antonelli, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Norrodin, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Bendsneyder, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Bagnaia, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Norrodin, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Canet, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Sasaki, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Antonelli, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Kent, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Canet, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Bendsneyder, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Bendsneyder, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Kent, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Canet, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017
Saski, Moto3, French MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 