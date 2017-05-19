Moto3 Le Mans - Free Practice (2) Results

Soaking wet session.
Danny Kent fell while heading the timesheets in the closing minutes of his first day back in Moto3, with Jorge Martin then moving ahead of the Englishman...
1. Jorge Martin
SPA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 52.716s
2. Danny Kent
GBR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 53.295s
3. Niccolò Antonelli
ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 53.347s
4. Tatsuki Suzuki
JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 53.480s
5. Fabio Di Giannantonio
ITA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 1m 53.553s
6. Nicolo Bulega
ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 53.722s
7. Marcos Ramirez
SPA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 53.875s
8. Marco Bezzecchi
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 53.894s
9. Andrea Migno
ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 1m 54.004s
10. Darryn Binder
RSA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 1m 54.054s
11. Aron Canet
SPA Estrella Galicia 0,0 (Honda) 1m 54.086s
12. Bo Bendsneyder
NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 54.115s
13. Joan Mir
SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 54.128s
14. Romano Fenati
ITA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 54.231s
15. Enea Bastianini
ITA Estrella Galicia 0,0 (Honda) 1m 54.386s
16. Jules Danilo
FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 1m 54.455s
17. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 54.519s
18. Jakub Kornfeil
CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 54.578s
19. Albert Arenas
SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 1m 54.671s
20. Ayumu Sasaki
JPN SIC Racing Team (Honda) 1m 54.771s
21. Juanfran Guevara
SPA RBA BOE Racing Team (KTM) 1m 54.958s
22. Gabriel Rodrigo
ARG RBA BOE Racing Team (KTM) 1m 55.165s
23. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 55.223s
24. John McPhee
GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 1m 55.351s
25. Manuel Pagliani
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 1m 55.379s
26. Kaito Toba
JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 55.533s
27. Maria Herrera
SPA AGR Team (KTM) 1m 55.550s
28. Philipp Oettl
GER Südmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 1m 55.588s
29. Patrik Pulkkinen
FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 1m 56.274s
30. Livio Loi
BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 57.276s
31. Tony Arbolino
ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 58.049s
32. Adam Norrodin
MAL SIC Racing Team (Honda) 1m 58.720s
By Peter McLaren
Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...