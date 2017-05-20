French MotoGP - Qualifying (1) Results

MotoGP »

2017 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Qualifying (1) Results

20 May 2017
Qualifying (1) results from the 2017 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 18.
The top two riders in Q1 - Andrea Dovizioso and Johann Zarco - now progress to the Q2 pole position shootout, where they will join the ten fastest riders after third practice.

The likes of Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo missed out, Pedrosa being bumped from second by home star Zarco on the Frenchman's very last lap, despite the rookie not pitting for a new tyre!

1. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 32.298s [Lap 8/8] 307km/h (Top Speed)
2. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 32.367s +0.069s [10/10] 301km/h

3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 32.415s +0.117s [7/9] 305km/h
4. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 32.484s +0.186s [8/9] 306km/h
5. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 32.695s +0.397s [8/8] 302km/h
6. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 32.830s +0.532s [7/8] 305km/h
7. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 32.844s +0.546s [8/9] 304km/h
8. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 33.187s +0.889s [4/6] 301km/h
9. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.231s +0.933s [7/7] 303km/h
10. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.233s +0.935s [8/8] 311km/h
11. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 33.817s +1.519s [8/8] 297km/h
12. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 33.875s +1.577s [4/8] 303km/h
13. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 34.082s +1.784s [8/8] 304km/h


Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


Fastest Practice time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 32.906s (FP4)

Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 31.975s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.879s (2015)

Guna4699

May 20, 2017 1:39 PM

One session where I have seen most red helmets must be QP1 today. There was always someone somewhere lighting their splits red right until the end. Zarco is really keeping his French people happy, 10 laps on the bounce without pitting for new tyre riding a qualifying setup and posting his best on the 10th lap using the soft soft combo. Look he does have the podium pace here.


