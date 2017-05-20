MotoGP »

2017 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results

20 May 2017
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the 2017 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 18.
French MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results
2017 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results
Maverick Vinales takes pole position for the French MotoGP at Le Mans ahead of Yamaha team-mate and title leader Valentino Rossi.

Tech 3 rookie Johann Zarco delighted the home fans by snatching third place and with it his first front row start in MotoGP....

Qualifying 2:
1. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 31.994s [Lap 7/8] 303km/h (Top Speed)
2. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 32.100s +0.106s [8/8] 302km/h
3. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 32.229s +0.235s [6/6] 300km/h
4. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 32.300s +0.306s [8/8] 303km/h
5. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 32.493s +0.499s [8/9] 301km/h
6. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 32.726s +0.732s [7/7] 308km/h
7. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.119s +1.125s [3/7] 307km/h
8. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 33.399s +1.405s [7/7] 302km/h
9. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 33.517s +1.523s [8/8] 304km/h
10. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 33.629s +1.635s [4/9] 296km/h
11. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 33.756s +1.762s [3/5] 299km/h
12. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 33.955s +1.961s [3/5] 299km/h

Qualifying 1:
13. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 32.415s 305km/h
14. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 32.484s 306km/h
15. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 32.695s 302km/h
16. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 32.830s 305km/h
17. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 32.844s 304km/h
18. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 33.187s 301km/h
19. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.231s 303km/h
20. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.233s 311km/h
21. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 33.817s 297km/h
22. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 33.875s 303km/h
23. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 34.082s 304km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


Fastest Practice time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 32.906s (FP4)

Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 31.975s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.879s (2015)

By Peter McLaren



Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



MotoGP's most farcical races! by Crash_net

Tagged as: Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Vinales, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Miller after crash, French MotoGP 2017
Miller, French MotoGP 2017
Miller, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
Smith, French MotoGP 2017
KTM mechanic, French MotoGP 2017
Risse, KTM engineer, French MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, French MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, French MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, French MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 