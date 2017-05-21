French MotoGP - Warm-up Results

Marc Marquez fastest in morning warm-up for the French MotoGP, ahead of Tech 3 rookies Jonas Folger and home star Jonas Folger.
All Yamahas look set to run the soft rear tyre in the race.
Movistar Yamaha's Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi - starting first and second - favoured the medium front in warm-up.
Meanwhile fellow front row starter Zarco (like Folger) seems set on the soft front. If so, expect more fireworks from the Frenchman in the early laps of the race.
Marc Marquez used medium tyres, front and rear...
1. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 33.049s [Lap 12/13] 298km/h
(Top Speed)
2. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 33.070s +0.021s [10/12] 301km/h
3. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 33.202s +0.153s [12/13] 303km/h
4. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 33.210s +0.161s [11/12] 301km/h
5. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.241s +0.192s [10/13] 304km/h
6. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.309s +0.260s [12/13] 306km/h
7. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.344s +0.295s [11/11] 305km/h
8. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 33.353s +0.304s [12/12] 300km/h
9. Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 33.357s +0.308s [6/12] 300km/h
10. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 33.434s +0.385s [12/12] 302km/h
11. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 33.434s +0.385s [6/12] 301km/h
12. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.436s +0.387s [12/13] 306km/h
13. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 33.637s +0.588s [10/11] 298km/h
14. Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.750s +0.701s [9/13] 309km/h
15. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.751s +0.702s [12/12] 304km/h
16. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 33.800s +0.751s [10/13] 298km/h
17. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 33.858s +0.809s [11/11] 296km/h
18. Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 34.127s +1.078s [7/13] 295km/h
19. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 34.250s +1.201s [11/11] 298km/h
20. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 34.269s +1.220s [10/11] 302km/h
21. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 34.416s +1.367s [12/12] 295km/h
22. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 34.502s +1.453s [7/12] 297km/h
23. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 34.776s +1.727s [5/7] 304km/h
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Pole position:
Maverick Vinales
SPA Yamaha 1m 31.994s
Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Yamaha 1m 31.975s
(2016)
Fastest race lap:
Valentino Rossi
ITA Yamaha 1m 32.879s
(2015)
By Peter McLaren
