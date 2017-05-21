French MotoGP - Warm-up Results

MotoGP »

2017 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results

21 May 2017
Warm-up results from the 2017 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 18.
Marc Marquez fastest in morning warm-up for the French MotoGP, ahead of Tech 3 rookies Jonas Folger and home star Jonas Folger.

All Yamahas look set to run the soft rear tyre in the race.

Movistar Yamaha's Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi - starting first and second - favoured the medium front in warm-up.

Meanwhile fellow front row starter Zarco (like Folger) seems set on the soft front. If so, expect more fireworks from the Frenchman in the early laps of the race.

Marc Marquez used medium tyres, front and rear...

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 33.049s [Lap 12/13] 298km/h (Top Speed)
2. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 33.070s +0.021s [10/12] 301km/h
3. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 33.202s +0.153s [12/13] 303km/h
4. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 33.210s +0.161s [11/12] 301km/h
5. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.241s +0.192s [10/13] 304km/h
6. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.309s +0.260s [12/13] 306km/h
7. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.344s +0.295s [11/11] 305km/h
8. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 33.353s +0.304s [12/12] 300km/h
9. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 33.357s +0.308s [6/12] 300km/h
10. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 33.434s +0.385s [12/12] 302km/h
11. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 33.434s +0.385s [6/12] 301km/h
12. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.436s +0.387s [12/13] 306km/h
13. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 33.637s +0.588s [10/11] 298km/h
14. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 33.750s +0.701s [9/13] 309km/h
15. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.751s +0.702s [12/12] 304km/h
16. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 33.800s +0.751s [10/13] 298km/h
17. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 33.858s +0.809s [11/11] 296km/h
18. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 34.127s +1.078s [7/13] 295km/h
19. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 34.250s +1.201s [11/11] 298km/h
20. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 34.269s +1.220s [10/11] 302km/h
21. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 34.416s +1.367s [12/12] 295km/h
22. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 34.502s +1.453s [7/12] 297km/h
23. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 34.776s +1.727s [5/7] 304km/h

Pole position:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 31.994s

Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 31.975s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.879s (2015)

