Moto3 Le Mans - Race Results

Race restarted after oil spill caused half of the field to fall at Turn 6, on lap 2.
Falls for rivals Jorge Martin and then Romano Fenati, while leading, means Joan Mir now has a 34-point lead...
1. Joan Mir
SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 27m 37.830s
2. Aron Canet
SPA Estrella Galicia 0,0 (Honda) 27m 42.082s
3. Fabio Di Giannantonio
ITA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 27m 42.195s
4. Marcos Ramirez
SPA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 27m 42.299s
5. Juanfran Guevara
SPA RBA BOE Racing Team (KTM) 27m 42.675s
6. Enea Bastianini
ITA Estrella Galicia 0,0 (Honda) 27m 43.293s
7. Jules Danilo
FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 27m 43.482s
8. Andrea Migno
ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 27m 43.651s
9. Bo Bendsneyder
NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 27m 43.879s
10. Danny Kent
GBR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 27m 44.023s
11. Jakub Kornfeil
CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 27m 45.334s
12. John McPhee
GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 27m 46.571s
13. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 27m 53.836s
14. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 27m 54.235s
15. Marco Bezzecchi
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 27m 54.344s
16. Livio Loi
BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) 27m 54.469s
17. Nicolo Bulega
ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 27m 54.582s
18. Manuel Pagliani
ITA CIP (Mahindra) 27m 54.826s
19. Ayumu Sasaki
JPN SIC Racing Team (Honda) 27m 54.876s
20. Maria Herrera
SPA AGR Team (KTM) 27m 55.036s
21. Philipp Oettl
GER Südmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 28m 6.331s
22. Tony Arbolino
ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 28m 11.228s
23. Patrik Pulkkinen
FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 28m 19.889s
Darryn Binder
RSA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) DNF
Tatsuki Suzuki
JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF
Kaito Toba
JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF
Niccolò Antonelli
ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF
Jorge Martin
SPA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) DNF
Romano Fenati
ITA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) DNF
Albert Arenas
SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) DNF
Adam Norrodin
MAL SIC Racing Team (Honda) DNS
By Peter McLaren
Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...