Moto3 Le Mans - Race Results

21 May 2017
Race results from the French Moto3 Grand Prix at Le Mans, round 5 of 18.
Race restarted after oil spill caused half of the field to fall at Turn 6, on lap 2.

Falls for rivals Jorge Martin and then Romano Fenati, while leading, means Joan Mir now has a 34-point lead...

1. Joan Mir SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 27m 37.830s
2. Aron Canet SPA Estrella Galicia 0,0 (Honda) 27m 42.082s
3. Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) 27m 42.195s
4. Marcos Ramirez SPA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) 27m 42.299s
5. Juanfran Guevara SPA RBA BOE Racing Team (KTM) 27m 42.675s
6. Enea Bastianini ITA Estrella Galicia 0,0 (Honda) 27m 43.293s
7. Jules Danilo FRA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) 27m 43.482s
8. Andrea Migno ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 27m 43.651s
9. Bo Bendsneyder NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 27m 43.879s
10. Danny Kent GBR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 27m 44.023s
11. Jakub Kornfeil CZE Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 27m 45.334s
12. John McPhee GBR British Talent Team (Honda) 27m 46.571s
13. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 27m 53.836s
14. Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) 27m 54.235s
15. Marco Bezzecchi ITA CIP (Mahindra) 27m 54.344s
16. Livio Loi BEL Leopard Racing (Honda) 27m 54.469s
17. Nicolo Bulega ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 (KTM) 27m 54.582s
18. Manuel Pagliani ITA CIP (Mahindra) 27m 54.826s
19. Ayumu Sasaki JPN SIC Racing Team (Honda) 27m 54.876s
20. Maria Herrera SPA AGR Team (KTM) 27m 55.036s
21. Philipp Oettl GER Südmetall Schedl GP Racing (KTM) 28m 6.331s
22. Tony Arbolino ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 28m 11.228s
23. Patrik Pulkkinen FIN Peugeot MC Saxoprint (Peugeot) 28m 19.889s
Darryn Binder RSA Platinum Bay Real Estate (KTM) DNF
Tatsuki Suzuki JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF
Kaito Toba JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF
Niccolò Antonelli ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF
Jorge Martin SPA Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (Honda) DNF
Romano Fenati ITA Marinelli Rivacold Snipers (Honda) DNF
Albert Arenas SPA Aspar Mahindra Moto3 (Mahindra) DNF
Adam Norrodin MAL SIC Racing Team (Honda) DNS

Rexxy

May 21, 2017 11:27 AM

From medical center to top step brilliant ride from Mir...Thre will be more than a few moto2 teams knocking on his door ..Mir is one to keep an eye on.....Gutted for binder rode so well and excellent ride by Ramirez


