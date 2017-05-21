French MotoGP - Race Results

Maverick Vinales has won a thrilling French MotoGP at Le Mans after team-mate and leader Valentino Rossi ran wide on the last lap, then fell while trying to close back in on the Spaniard.
Rookie Johann Zarco delighted the home fans by leading the early stages, holding a podium throughout, then being promoted to second by Rossi's exit.
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez also fell, while team-mate Dani Pedrosa completed the rostrum.
Sylvain Guintoli was returning to MotoGP, in place of injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki. The Le Mans circuit had been resurfaced for 2017...
1. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 43m 29.793s
2. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 43m 32.927s
3. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 43m 37.510s
4. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 43m 41.016s
5. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 43m 43.312s
6. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 43m 53.795s
7. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 43m 55.526s
8. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 44m 2.396s
9. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 44m 15.577s
10. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 44m 18.125s
11. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 44m 19.829s
12. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 44m 22.454s
13. Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 44m 22.972s
14. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 44m 25.225s
15. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 44m 36.671s
Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) DNF
Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) DNF
Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) DNF
Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) DNF
Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) DNF
Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) DNF
Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) DNF
Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) DNF
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
By Peter McLaren
