French MotoGP - Race Results

2017 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Race Results

21 May 2017
Race results from the 2017 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 18.
Maverick Vinales has won a thrilling French MotoGP at Le Mans after team-mate and leader Valentino Rossi ran wide on the last lap, then fell while trying to close back in on the Spaniard.

Rookie Johann Zarco delighted the home fans by leading the early stages, holding a podium throughout, then being promoted to second by Rossi's exit.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez also fell, while team-mate Dani Pedrosa completed the rostrum.

Sylvain Guintoli was returning to MotoGP, in place of injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki. The Le Mans circuit had been resurfaced for 2017...

1. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 43m 29.793s
2. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 43m 32.927s
3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 43m 37.510s
4. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 43m 41.016s
5. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 43m 43.312s
6. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 43m 53.795s
7. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 43m 55.526s
8. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 44m 2.396s
9. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 44m 15.577s
10. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 44m 18.125s
11. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 44m 19.829s
12. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 44m 22.454s
13. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 44m 22.972s
14. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 44m 25.225s
15. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 44m 36.671s
Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) DNF
Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) DNF
Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) DNF
Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) DNF
Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) DNF
Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) DNF
Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) DNF
Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) DNF


Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

By Peter McLaren



Matty745

May 21, 2017 2:55 PM

Flashback from last year sadly returned for me.. Too bad as it was promising weekend for Scott, but this things sadly happen.. But other than that, the race was amazing.. Johann Zarco was simply amazing today, excellent performance by rookie once again.. Maverick did very, very good as well, setting lap record in last lap is something else.. Too bad Valentino made a silly mistake so close to the end, but it happens.. He is not the first and certainly not the last to have done it.. Also Dani did amazingly well, considering where he had to start, so his performance will for sure ease the pain at Repsol, as this weekend was not really the best from them.. Ducati will have some questions as well, for sure they expected lots more from this race, as they usually were strong in Le Mans...


