French MotoGP - Race Results

Flashback from last year sadly returned for me.. Too bad as it was promising weekend for Scott, but this things sadly happen.. But other than that, the race was amazing.. Johann Zarco was simply amazing today, excellent performance by rookie once again.. Maverick did very, very good as well, setting lap record in last lap is something else.. Too bad Valentino made a silly mistake so close to the end, but it happens.. He is not the first and certainly not the last to have done it.. Also Dani did amazingly well, considering where he had to start, so his performance will for sure ease the pain at Repsol, as this weekend was not really the best from them.. Ducati will have some questions as well, for sure they expected lots more from this race, as they usually were strong in Le Mans...