Italian MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results

Andrea Dovizioso leads Free Practice 1 for the Italian MotoGP ahead of Ducati wild-card Michele Pirro.
Valentino Rossi was on track for the first time since suffering chest and stomach injuries in last week's motocross training accident.
Sylvain Guintoli is again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki, while Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is making his first wild-card appearance of the season.
The stiffer front tyre construction is making its 2017 debut this weekend.
Mugello has the fastest straight on the calendar, with Andrea Iannone setting an official top speed record of 220.5mph/354.9km/h for Ducati in last year's race...
1. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.394s [Lap 15/18] 352km/h
(Top Speed)
2. Michele Pirro
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.595s +0.201s [14/17] 351km/h
3. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 47.669s +0.275s [7/18] 343km/h
4. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.674s +0.280s [17/19] 338km/h
5. Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.708s +0.314s [16/16] 351km/h
6. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.747s +0.353s [16/18] 344km/h
7. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.962s +0.568s [16/17] 351km/h
8. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.974s +0.580s [6/16] 339km/h
9. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 47.980s +0.586s [18/22] 340km/h
10. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 48.194s +0.800s [6/18] 340km/h
11. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 48.274s +0.880s [11/19] 350km/h
12. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 48.289s +0.895s [16/16] 348km/h
13. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 48.291s +0.897s [6/19] 342km/h
14. Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 48.394s +1.000s [16/16] 339km/h
15. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 48.513s +1.119s [15/15] 341km/h
16. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 48.743s +1.349s [5/16] 345km/h
17. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 49.119s +1.725s [16/17] 341km/h
18. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 49.123s +1.729s [16/18] 344km/h
19. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 49.526s +2.132s [8/17] 335km/h
20. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 49.677s +2.283s [9/19] 341km/h
21. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 49.679s +2.285s [10/14] 336km/h
22. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 49.754s +2.360s [16/16] 345km/h
23. Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 50.686s +3.292s [12/16] 337km/h
24. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 50.996s +3.602s [19/19] 341km/h
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Andrea Iannone
ITA Ducati 1m 46.489s
(2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 47.639s
(2013)
By Peter McLaren
