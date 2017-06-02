Italian MotoGP - Free Practice (2) Results

MotoGP »

2017 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Free Practice (2) Results

2 June 2017
Free Practice (2) results from the 2017 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 18.
Cal Crutchlow sets the fastest Friday lap time, at the end of Free Practice 2 for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Earlier, World championship leader Maverick Vinales suffered a big accident at Turn 9. The young Spaniard was clearly shaken, but eventually able to walk away and returned to action in the closing minutes.


Dovizioso, Pirro, Vinales, Zarco, Barbera, Lorenzo and Marquez did not improve on their morning lap times.

Valentino Rossi was on track for the first time since suffering chest and stomach injuries in last week's motocross training accident.

Sylvain Guintoli is again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki, while Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is making his first wild-card appearance of the season.

The stiffer front tyre construction is making its 2017 debut this weekend.

Mugello has the fastest straight on the calendar, with Andrea Iannone setting an official top speed record of 220.5mph/354.9km/h for Ducati in last year's race.

The top 10 riders on combined practice times are: Crutchlow, Dovizioso, Folger, Pirro, Vinales, Zarco, Pedrosa, Barbera, Bautista, Lorenzo.

FP2:
1. ^9 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 47.365s [Lap 16/18] 340km/h (Top Speed)
2. ˅1 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.526s +0.161s [10/18] 351km/h
3. ^5 Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.543s +0.178s [14/16] 341km/h
4. = Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.685s +0.320s [18/19] 344km/h
5. ^8 Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 47.699s +0.334s [11/19] 344km/h
6. ˅1 Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.710s +0.345s [16/18] 352km/h
7. ^5 Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.728s +0.363s [20/20] 348km/h
8. ^3 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.807s +0.442s [13/19] 349km/h
9. ˅7 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.883s +0.518s [16/17] 351km/h
10. ˅3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.950s +0.585s [14/15] 348km/h
11. ˅5 Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.954s +0.589s [14/18] 351km/h
12. ^3 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 48.000s +0.635s [18/19] 341km/h
13. ˅10 Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 48.014s +0.649s [13/13] 341km/h
14. ˅5 Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 48.103s +0.738s [5/21] 342km/h
15. ^1 Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 48.111s +0.746s [17/18] 349km/h
16. ˅2 Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 48.129s +0.764s [15/17] 342km/h
17. = Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 48.560s +1.195s [18/19] 344km/h
18. = Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 48.664s +1.299s [17/20] 343km/h
19. = Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 48.751s +1.386s [13/15] 338km/h
20. ^1 Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 48.842s +1.477s [4/5] 338km/h
21. ^1 Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 48.925s +1.560s [16/17] 347km/h
22. ˅2 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 49.524s +2.159s [16/18] 343km/h
23. = Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 49.640s +2.275s [17/17] 344km/h
24. = Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 50.054s +2.689s [13/18] 342km/h

Key:
˄X Up X places from FP1.
= Rider has the same position as FP1.
˅X Down X places from FP1.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest FP1 time:
Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati 1m 47.394s

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati 1m 46.489s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 47.639s (2013)

By Peter McLaren



