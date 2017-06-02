Italian MotoGP - Free Practice (2) Results

Cal Crutchlow sets the fastest Friday lap time, at the end of Free Practice 2 for the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.
Earlier, World championship leader Maverick Vinales suffered a big accident at Turn 9. The young Spaniard was clearly shaken, but eventually able to walk away and returned to action in the closing minutes.
Dovizioso, Pirro, Vinales, Zarco, Barbera, Lorenzo and Marquez did not improve on their morning lap times.
Valentino Rossi was on track for the first time since suffering chest and stomach injuries in last week's motocross training accident.
Sylvain Guintoli is again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki, while Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is making his first wild-card appearance of the season.
The stiffer front tyre construction is making its 2017 debut this weekend.
Mugello has the fastest straight on the calendar, with Andrea Iannone setting an official top speed record of 220.5mph/354.9km/h for Ducati in last year's race.
The top 10 riders on combined practice times are: Crutchlow, Dovizioso, Folger, Pirro, Vinales, Zarco, Pedrosa, Barbera, Bautista, Lorenzo.
FP2:
1. ^9 Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 47.365s [Lap 16/18] 340km/h
(Top Speed)
2. ˅1 Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.526s +0.161s [10/18] 351km/h
3. ^5 Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.543s +0.178s [14/16] 341km/h
4. = Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.685s +0.320s [18/19] 344km/h
5. ^8 Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 47.699s +0.334s [11/19] 344km/h
6. ˅1 Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.710s +0.345s [16/18] 352km/h
7. ^5 Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.728s +0.363s [20/20] 348km/h
8. ^3 Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.807s +0.442s [13/19] 349km/h
9. ˅7 Michele Pirro
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.883s +0.518s [16/17] 351km/h
10. ˅3 Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.950s +0.585s [14/15] 348km/h
11. ˅5 Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.954s +0.589s [14/18] 351km/h
12. ^3 Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 48.000s +0.635s [18/19] 341km/h
13. ˅10 Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 48.014s +0.649s [13/13] 341km/h
14. ˅5 Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 48.103s +0.738s [5/21] 342km/h
15. ^1 Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 48.111s +0.746s [17/18] 349km/h
16. ˅2 Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 48.129s +0.764s [15/17] 342km/h
17. = Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 48.560s +1.195s [18/19] 344km/h
18. = Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 48.664s +1.299s [17/20] 343km/h
19. = Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 48.751s +1.386s [13/15] 338km/h
20. ^1 Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 48.842s +1.477s [4/5] 338km/h
21. ^1 Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 48.925s +1.560s [16/17] 347km/h
22. ˅2 Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 49.524s +2.159s [16/18] 343km/h
23. = Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 49.640s +2.275s [17/17] 344km/h
24. = Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 50.054s +2.689s [13/18] 342km/h
Key:
˄X
Up X places from FP1.
=
Rider has the same position as FP1.
˅X
Down X places from FP1.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures
Fastest FP1 time:
Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati 1m 47.394s
Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Andrea Iannone
ITA Ducati 1m 46.489s
(2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 47.639s
(2013)
By Peter McLaren
Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...