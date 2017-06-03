Italian MotoGP - Qualifying (1) Results

MotoGP »

2017 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Qualifying (1) Results

3 June 2017
Qualifying (1) results from the 2017 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 18.
The top two riders in Q1 - Johann Zarco and Danilo Petrucci - now progress to the Q2 pole position shootout, where they will join the ten fastest riders after third practice.

The others will start, in the following order, from 13th on the grid onwards...

1. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.058s [Lap 4/4] 340km/h (Top Speed)
2. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.141s +0.083s [6/7] 348km/h

3. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 47.220s +0.162s [6/8] 340km/h
4. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.272s +0.214s [5/5] 351km/h
5. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.305s +0.247s [3/5] 339km/h
6. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.625s +0.567s [6/7] 342km/h
7. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.809s +0.751s [6/7] 342km/h
8. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 47.940s +0.882s [6/7] 340km/h
9. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 47.961s +0.903s [6/7] 342km/h
10. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.975s +0.917s [3/5] 345km/h
11. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 48.361s +1.303s [6/8] 344km/h
12. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 48.416s +1.358s [8/8] 338km/h
13. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 48.594s +1.536s [8/8] 338km/h
14. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 48.892s +1.834s [6/8] 342km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest practice time:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 46.543s (FP3)

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati 1m 46.489s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 47.639s (2013)

