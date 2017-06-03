Italian MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

MotoGP »

2017 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results

3 June 2017
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the 2017 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 18.
Maverick Vinales takes pole position for the Italian MotoGP ahead of Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi. Andrea Dovizioso completes the front row for Ducati at Mugello...

Qualifying 2:
1. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 46.575s [Lap 6/7] 340km/h (Top Speed)
2. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 46.814s +0.239s [6/7] 343km/h
3. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 46.835s +0.260s [6/7] 350km/h
4. Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 46.878s +0.303s [7/8] 351km/h
5. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 46.999s +0.424s [7/8] 345km/h
6. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 47.050s +0.475s [7/7] 344km/h
7. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.152s +0.577s [8/9] 349km/h
8. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.167s +0.592s [6/8] 351km/h
9. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.266s +0.691s [3/7] 352km/h
10. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 47.282s +0.707s [6/8] 343km/h
11. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.319s +0.744s [5/6] 343km/h
12. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 47.475s +0.900s [4/5] 344km/h

Qualifying 1:
13. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 47.220s 340km/h
14. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.272s 351km/h
15. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.305s 339km/h
16. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.625s 342km/h
17. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.809s 342km/h
18. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 47.940s 340km/h
19. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 47.961s 342km/h
20. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.975s 345km/h
21. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 48.361s 344km/h
22. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 48.416s 338km/h
23. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 48.594s 338km/h
24. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 48.892s 342km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest practice time:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 46.543s (FP3)

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati 1m 46.489s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 47.639s (2013)

By Peter McLaren



Tagged as: Andrea Dovizioso , Valentino Rossi , Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Guna4699

June 03, 2017 2:31 PM
Last Edited 20 minutes ago

Vinales looked slightly off-beat but upped his pace commendably in crucial time, 0.2s clear at top after a series of tightly packed FPs is great. Rossi is as usually the "never discount me" man, seriously didn't expect a front row before this morning. Zarco didn't fire any cracker today but lived a cool thug boss life in Q1. Who would ever sit out an entire 1st 8mins of a 15min session under the fan watching Tv with no hint on face of what serious job he had on his table in next 7mins, that even Made his tech3 boss a little desperate. But he made it through to Q2 letting his boss breath in relief.

Garcia

June 03, 2017 2:19 PM

Vinales excellent, got the job done. Zarco behind Rabat.. not a good Q2 for him, but it must be Rabats best qualifying. Difficult to race to predict, but both Yamahas are looking strong as usual at this track it could be a Yamaha 1-2, the Ducatis seem to be going ok too, and the Hondas not too far away, but l think maybe pace for podium, specially if the get stuck behind the Ducatis in the firts laps.


