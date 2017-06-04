Italian MotoGP - Warm-up Results

MotoGP »

2017 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Warm-up Results

4 June 2017
Warm-up results from the 2017 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 18.
Maverick Vinales fastest in warm-up for the Italian MotoGP ahead of Johann Zarco and Andrea Iannone - Marc Marquez has a massive scare on the main straight, Andrea Dovizioso is suffering from food poisoning...



1. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 47.345s [Lap 10/11] 344km/h (Top Speed)
2. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.572s +0.227s [11/11] 340km/h
3. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.581s +0.236s [6/11] 347km/h
4. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 47.689s +0.344s [4/11] 343km/h
5. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.733s +0.388s [8/11] 339km/h
6. Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.845s +0.500s [8/11] 352km/h
7. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 47.884s +0.539s [4/10] 342km/h
8. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.884s +0.539s [5/11] 349km/h
9. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 47.936s +0.591s [4/9] 343km/h
10. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 48.056s +0.711s [11/11] 351km/h
11. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 48.184s +0.839s [7/11] 339km/h
12. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 48.242s +0.897s [10/11] 342km/h
13. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 48.266s +0.921s [9/10] 346km/h
14. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 48.278s +0.933s [6/11] 341km/h
15. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 48.602s +1.257s [9/10] 346km/h
16. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 48.624s +1.279s [7/11] 339km/h
17. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 48.753s +1.408s [11/11] 346km/h
18. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 48.762s +1.417s [7/11] 338km/h
19. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 48.776s +1.431s [3/11] 341km/h
20. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 49.055s +1.710s [5/11] 342km/h
21. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 49.077s +1.732s [4/4] 336km/h
22. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 49.089s +1.744s [5/7] 348km/h
23. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 49.116s +1.771s [6/11] 340km/h
24. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) No Time

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest practice time:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 46.543s (FP3)

Official Mugello MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati 1m 46.489s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 47.639s (2013)

By Peter McLaren



