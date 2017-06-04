Italian MotoGP - Race Results

MotoGP »

2017 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results

4 June 2017
Race results from the 2017 Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 6 of 18.
Andrea Dovizioso wins his home Italian MotoGP for Ducati, ahead of Yamaha title leader Maverick Vinales and Pramac's Danilo Petrucci.

Valentino Rossi, riding with chest and stomach injuries from a motocross training accident last week, fought with the lead group throughout on his way to fourth place.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez was never a contender at the front and lost out to Alvaro Bautista for fifth. Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa took Cal Crutchlow on the final lap, while trying to pass the Englishman for 11th.


Sylvain Guintoli was again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki, while Ducati test rider Michele Pirro had his first wild-card appearance of the season.

The stiffer front tyre construction was making its 2017 debut this weekend...

1. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 32.126s
2. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 33.407s
3. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 34.460s
4. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 35.811s
5. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 41m 37.928s
6. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 41m 38.011s
7. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 41m 45.331s
8. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 46.519s
9. Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 47.006s
10. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 41m 47.628s
11. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 41m 54.130s
12. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 41m 57.078s
13. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 42m 0.286s
14. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 42m 2.802s
15. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 42m 2.905s
16. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 42m 14.432s
17. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 42m 18.420s
18. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 42m 22.857s
19. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 42m 22.866s
20. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 42m 23.023s
Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF
Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) DNF
Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) DNF
Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) DNF


Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

By Peter McLaren



Guna4699

June 04, 2017 1:58 PM

Italian rider riding an Italian bike rode to win the Italian GP. Wow Great day for Ducati today in mugello and Dovi has got royally rewarded for all his loyal humble services with that Desmo.

ZeFrenchAngle

June 04, 2017 1:58 PM
Last Edited 33 minutes ago

Wow. I love the fact that "Quiet Man Talented" Dovi won a DRY race with no hint of wet (Silverstone) or mixed weather (Malaysia). Man he deserves it. Very happy for him. Danilo - this man had wings - the race of the day. And what a day for Italians, 3 brilliant races, 3 Italian winners that NO-ONE expected : Migno (Moto3), Pasini (Moto2), and now Dovi. The best day of racing this year, period ! Some podium : Diarrhoea - Injured arm and finger - Diarrhoea !


