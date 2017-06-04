Italian MotoGP - Race Results

CLICK HERE for the NEW World Championship standings
Andrea Dovizioso wins his home Italian MotoGP for Ducati, ahead of Yamaha title leader Maverick Vinales and Pramac's Danilo Petrucci.
Valentino Rossi, riding with chest and stomach injuries from a motocross training accident last week, fought with the lead group throughout on his way to fourth place.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez was never a contender at the front and lost out to Alvaro Bautista for fifth. Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa took Cal Crutchlow on the final lap, while trying to pass the Englishman for 11th.
Sylvain Guintoli was again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki, while Ducati test rider Michele Pirro had his first wild-card appearance of the season.
The stiffer front tyre construction was making its 2017 debut this weekend...
1. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 32.126s
2. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 33.407s
3. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 34.460s
4. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 35.811s
5. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 41m 37.928s
6. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 41m 38.011s
7. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 41m 45.331s
8. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 46.519s
9. Michele Pirro
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 47.006s
10. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 41m 47.628s
11. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 41m 54.130s
12. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 41m 57.078s
13. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 42m 0.286s
14. Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 42m 2.802s
15. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 42m 2.905s
16. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 42m 14.432s
17. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 42m 18.420s
18. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 42m 22.857s
19. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 42m 22.866s
20. Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 42m 23.023s
Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF
Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) DNF
Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) DNF
Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) DNF
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Peter McLaren
