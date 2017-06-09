MotoGP »

2017 Catalunya MotoGP - Free Practice (2) Results

9 June 2017
Free Practice (2) results from the 2017 Catalunya MotoGP, round 7 of 18.
Updated after Sam Lowes has lap time returned by Race Direction, which wrongly thought he had cut a corner, and moves from 20th to 16th.

Doubts remain about Tito Rabat's best lap...


Home stars Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo have topped the timesheets during Friday practice for the Catalunya MotoGP.

Cal Crutchlow was left down the order after a fall in the closing stages, with Alvaro Bautista, Hector Barbera and Loris Baz also tumbling this afternoon.

FP2 was the first fully dry MotoGP session of the weekend, after a damp morning.

The final chicane has been re-designed for this season's race with Ducati, Honda and Aprilia teams taking part in a private test at the track last month.

Sylvain Guintoli is again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki...

1. = Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 44.295s [Lap 20/20] 342km/h (Top Speed)
2. ^11 Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.700s +0.405s [17/19] 343km/h
3. ^2 Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.839s +0.544s [16/18] 337km/h
4. ˅1 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.883s +0.588s [15/16] 343km/h
5. ^5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.890s +0.595s [17/18] 340km/h
6. ^16 Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 44.922s +0.627s [16/17] 339km/h
7. ^4 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 45.063s +0.768s [16/17] 337km/h
8. ˅4 Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 45.098s +0.803s [16/18] 338km/h
9. ˅1 Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.116s +0.821s [16/20] 344km/h
10. ^7 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.118s +0.823s [17/17] 337km/h
11. ^10 Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.311s +1.016s [14/15] 341km/h
12. ˅3 Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.375s +1.080s [16/17] 341km/h
13. ^1 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 45.465s +1.170s [17/18] 341km/h
14. ^6 Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 45.554s +1.259s [15/15] 339km/h
15. ^8 Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 45.755s +1.460s [14/17] 337km/h
16. ˅9 Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 45.760s +1.465s [15/16] 334km/h
17. ˅11 Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.810s +1.515s [11/17] 337km/h
18. ˅6 Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.868s +1.573s [18/18] 337km/h
19. ˅3 Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 45.932s +1.637s [18/20] 339km/h
20. ˅18 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.967s +1.672s [3/14] 336km/h
21. ˅6 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.946s +2.651s [11/15] 336km/h
22. ˅4 Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.002s +2.707s [3/19] 340km/h
23. ˅4 Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 47.892s +3.597s [16/18] 334km/h

Key:
˄X Up X places from FP2.
= Rider has the same position as FP2.
˅X Down X places from FP2.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest FP1 time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 45.875s

Official Catalunya MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 43.589s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Maverick Vinales SPA Suzuki 1m 45.971s (2016)

By Peter McLaren



Tagged as: Marquez
