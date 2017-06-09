Catalunya MotoGP - Free Practice (2) Results

Updated after Sam Lowes has lap time returned by Race Direction, which wrongly thought he had cut a corner, and moves from 20th to 16th.
Doubts remain about Tito Rabat's best lap...
Home stars Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo have topped the timesheets during Friday practice for the Catalunya MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow was left down the order after a fall in the closing stages, with Alvaro Bautista, Hector Barbera and Loris Baz also tumbling this afternoon.
FP2 was the first fully dry MotoGP session of the weekend, after a damp morning.
The final chicane has been re-designed for this season's race with Ducati, Honda and Aprilia teams taking part in a private test at the track last month.
Sylvain Guintoli is again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki...
1. = Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 44.295s [Lap 20/20] 342km/h
(Top Speed)
2. ^11 Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.700s +0.405s [17/19] 343km/h
3. ^2 Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.839s +0.544s [16/18] 337km/h
4. ˅1 Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.883s +0.588s [15/16] 343km/h
5. ^5 Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.890s +0.595s [17/18] 340km/h
6. ^16 Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 44.922s +0.627s [16/17] 339km/h
7. ^4 Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 45.063s +0.768s [16/17] 337km/h
8. ˅4 Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 45.098s +0.803s [16/18] 338km/h
9. ˅1 Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.116s +0.821s [16/20] 344km/h
10. ^7 Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.118s +0.823s [17/17] 337km/h
11. ^10 Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.311s +1.016s [14/15] 341km/h
12. ˅3 Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.375s +1.080s [16/17] 341km/h
13. ^1 Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 45.465s +1.170s [17/18] 341km/h
14. ^6 Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 45.554s +1.259s [15/15] 339km/h
15. ^8 Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 45.755s +1.460s [14/17] 337km/h
16. ˅9 Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 45.760s +1.465s [15/16] 334km/h
17. ˅11 Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.810s +1.515s [11/17] 337km/h
18. ˅6 Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.868s +1.573s [18/18] 337km/h
19. ˅3 Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 45.932s +1.637s [18/20] 339km/h
20. ˅18 Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.967s +1.672s [3/14] 336km/h
21. ˅6 Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.946s +2.651s [11/15] 336km/h
22. ˅4 Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.002s +2.707s [3/19] 340km/h
23. ˅4 Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 47.892s +3.597s [16/18] 334km/h
Key:
˄X
Up X places from FP2.
=
Rider has the same position as FP2.
˅X
Down X places from FP2.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures
Fastest FP1 time:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 45.875s
Official Catalunya MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 43.589s
(2016)
Fastest race lap:
Maverick Vinales
SPA Suzuki 1m 45.971s
(2016)
By Peter McLaren
Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...