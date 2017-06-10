Catalunya MotoGP - Free Practice (3) Results

MotoGP »

10 June 2017
Free Practice (3) results from the 2017 Catalunya MotoGP, round 7 of 18.
Marc Marquez fastest as no Yamaha rider makes the top 10 during FP3 for the Catalunya MotoGP.

After spending Friday on the new-for-2017 chicane, MotoGP has switched back to the F1 design for the remainder of the weekend.

As a result, Friday's lap times were scrapped and the top ten positions, for direct access to the second and final part of this afternoon's qualifying session, were decided only on FP3.

Marquez and then Alvaro Bautista suffered early falls at turn 10, Johann Zarco a fast accident at Turn 9.


The best lap times were set on soft rear tyres in the final 10 minutes of the session.

Honda, Ducati and Aprilia attended a private test at Catalunya last month. Yamaha, Suzuki and KTM did not...

1. = Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 44.178s [Lap 16/18] 341km/h (Top Speed)
2. ^5 Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 44.279s +0.101s [16/18] 340km/h
3. ^5 Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 44.395s +0.217s [16/18] 347km/h
4. ^9 Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 44.409s +0.231s [16/16] 338km/h
5. ˅1 Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.615s +0.437s [14/15] 342km/h
6. ˅4 Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.623s +0.445s [16/18] 343km/h
7. ^5 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 44.656s +0.478s [17/18] 341km/h
8. ^3 Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 44.676s +0.498s [18/18] 343km/h
9. ˅4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.681s +0.503s [16/18] 344km/h
10. = Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 44.740s +0.562s [15/18] 338km/h

11. ˅8 Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.763s +0.585s [17/18] 338km/h
12. ^7 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 44.803s +0.625s [16/18] 339km/h
13. ^3 Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.889s +0.711s [17/19] 341km/h
14. = Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 44.985s +0.807s [15/16] 340km/h
15. ˅6 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.053s +0.875s [18/19] 337km/h
16. ˅10 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 45.240s +1.062s [13/16] 338km/h
17. ^3 Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.252s +1.074s [15/17] 341km/h
18. ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.289s +1.111s [16/18] 339km/h
19. ^3 Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 45.912s +1.734s [17/20] 338km/h
20. ^1 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.243s +2.065s [17/19] 339km/h
21. ˅3 Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 46.259s +2.081s [11/19] 339km/h
22. ˅7 Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 46.267s +2.089s [12/14] 334km/h
23. = Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.853s +2.675s [16/16] 334km/h

Key:
˄X Up X places from FP2.
= Rider has the same position as FP2.
˅X Down X places from FP2.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 44.478s

Official Catalunya MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 43.589s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Maverick Vinales SPA Suzuki 1m 45.971s (2016)

By Peter McLaren



jamonemf

June 10, 2017 10:10 AM

The Yam problem is a lot more than missing a test. The tyres are totally dictating the sport. A rider who hasn't got near the top 10 and last time out nearly wins it. Michelin is a disaster so far, as bad as when motogp moved to Bridgystones.


