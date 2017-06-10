Catalunya MotoGP - Free Practice (3) Results

Marc Marquez fastest as no Yamaha rider makes the top 10 during FP3 for the Catalunya MotoGP.
After spending Friday on the new-for-2017 chicane, MotoGP has switched back to the F1 design for the remainder of the weekend.
As a result, Friday's lap times were scrapped and the top ten positions, for direct access to the second and final part of this afternoon's qualifying session, were decided only on FP3.
Marquez and then Alvaro Bautista suffered early falls at turn 10, Johann Zarco a fast accident at Turn 9.
The best lap times were set on soft rear tyres in the final 10 minutes of the session.
Honda, Ducati and Aprilia attended a private test at Catalunya last month. Yamaha, Suzuki and KTM did not...
1. = Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 44.178s [Lap 16/18] 341km/h
(Top Speed)
2. ^5 Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 44.279s +0.101s [16/18] 340km/h
3. ^5 Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 44.395s +0.217s [16/18] 347km/h
4. ^9 Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 44.409s +0.231s [16/16] 338km/h
5. ˅1 Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.615s +0.437s [14/15] 342km/h
6. ˅4 Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.623s +0.445s [16/18] 343km/h
7. ^5 Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 44.656s +0.478s [17/18] 341km/h
8. ^3 Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 44.676s +0.498s [18/18] 343km/h
9. ˅4 Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.681s +0.503s [16/18] 344km/h
10. = Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 44.740s +0.562s [15/18] 338km/h
11. ˅8 Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.763s +0.585s [17/18] 338km/h
12. ^7 Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 44.803s +0.625s [16/18] 339km/h
13. ^3 Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.889s +0.711s [17/19] 341km/h
14. = Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 44.985s +0.807s [15/16] 340km/h
15. ˅6 Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.053s +0.875s [18/19] 337km/h
16. ˅10 Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 45.240s +1.062s [13/16] 338km/h
17. ^3 Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.252s +1.074s [15/17] 341km/h
18. ˅1 Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.289s +1.111s [16/18] 339km/h
19. ^3 Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 45.912s +1.734s [17/20] 338km/h
20. ^1 Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.243s +2.065s [17/19] 339km/h
21. ˅3 Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 46.259s +2.081s [11/19] 339km/h
22. ˅7 Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 46.267s +2.089s [12/14] 334km/h
23. = Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.853s +2.675s [16/16] 334km/h
Key:
˄X
Up X places from FP2.
=
Rider has the same position as FP2.
˅X
Down X places from FP2.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Fastest Friday time:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 44.478s
Official Catalunya MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 43.589s
(2016)
Fastest race lap:
Maverick Vinales
SPA Suzuki 1m 45.971s
(2016)
By Peter McLaren
