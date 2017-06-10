Catalunya MotoGP - Qualifying (1) Results

Jonas Folger and Maverick Vinales progress to the Q2 pole position shootout, where they will join the ten fastest riders in FP3, while Valentino Rossi misses out.
Bradley Smith been ruled out of the remainder of the weekend due to a finger injury in FP4, while Sylvain Guintoli sat out Qualifying 1 because of dizziness in the roasting heat.
Sam Lowes had technical troubles with his Aprilia and had to switch to his spare bike...
1. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.239s [Lap 3/7] 338km/h
(Top Speed)
2. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.621s +0.382s [6/8] 339km/h
3. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.661s +0.422s [7/7] 338km/h
4. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.681s +0.442s [3/4] 338km/h
5. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 44.829s +0.590s [6/7] 341km/h
6. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 44.919s +0.680s [5/6] 338km/h
7. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.162s +0.923s [2/7] 339km/h
8. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 45.641s +1.402s [2/8] 340km/h
9. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.741s +1.502s [5/7] 339km/h
10. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 45.887s +1.648s [6/7] 344km/h
11. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 48.803s +4.564s [2/3] 331km/h
Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) No Time
Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) No Time
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Fastest FP3 time:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 44.178s
Official Catalunya MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 43.589s
(2016)
Fastest race lap:
Maverick Vinales
SPA Suzuki 1m 45.971s
(2016)
By Peter McLaren
