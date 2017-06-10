MotoGP »

2017 Catalunya MotoGP - Qualifying (1) Results

10 June 2017
Qualifying (1) results from the 2017 Catalunya MotoGP, round 7 of 18.
Jonas Folger and Maverick Vinales progress to the Q2 pole position shootout, where they will join the ten fastest riders in FP3, while Valentino Rossi misses out.

Bradley Smith been ruled out of the remainder of the weekend due to a finger injury in FP4, while Sylvain Guintoli sat out Qualifying 1 because of dizziness in the roasting heat.

Sam Lowes had technical troubles with his Aprilia and had to switch to his spare bike...

1. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.239s [Lap 3/7] 338km/h (Top Speed)
2. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.621s +0.382s [6/8] 339km/h
3. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.661s +0.422s [7/7] 338km/h
4. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.681s +0.442s [3/4] 338km/h
5. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 44.829s +0.590s [6/7] 341km/h
6. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 44.919s +0.680s [5/6] 338km/h
7. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.162s +0.923s [2/7] 339km/h
8. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 45.641s +1.402s [2/8] 340km/h
9. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.741s +1.502s [5/7] 339km/h
10. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 45.887s +1.648s [6/7] 344km/h
11. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 48.803s +4.564s [2/3] 331km/h
Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) No Time
Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) No Time


Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest FP3 time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 44.178s

Official Catalunya MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 43.589s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Maverick Vinales SPA Suzuki 1m 45.971s (2016)

By Peter McLaren



Liam48

June 10, 2017 1:46 PM

Vinales has just saved his weekend... he can do two fast laps then the tyres just drop off for him. Rossi unlucky just to miss out as he has looked like he has had the race pace to fighter for the podium but starting so far back, he will be lucky to get a top 5, this will just put another nail in his championship coffin.


