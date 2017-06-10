MotoGP »

2017 Catalunya MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

10 June 2017
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the 2017 Catalunya MotoGP, round 7 of 18.
Dani Pedrosa takes pole position for the Catalunya MotoGP, ahead of a first Ducati front row for Jorge Lorenzo. Danilo Petrucci made it two GP17s on the front row in third.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez fell for the third and then fourth time today in the 15-minute session!



MotoGP switched back to the F1 chicane on Saturday morning...

Qualifying 2:
1. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 43.870s [Lap 5/7] 340km/h (Top Speed)
2. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.201s +0.331s [2/7] 344km/h
3. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.220s +0.350s [6/7] 344km/h
4. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 44.320s +0.450s [5/5] 342km/h
5. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 44.348s +0.478s [7/7] 338km/h
6. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 44.381s +0.511s [5/7] 338km/h
7. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 44.451s +0.581s [5/6] 340km/h
8. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.600s +0.730s [3/5] 338km/h
9. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.620s +0.750s [6/8] 339km/h
10. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 44.740s +0.870s [6/6] 346km/h
11. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 44.852s +0.982s [7/7] 344km/h
12. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 44.928s +1.058s [6/8] 343km/h

Qualifying 1:
13. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.661s 338km/h
14. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.681s 338km/h
15. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 44.829s 341km/h
16. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 44.919s 338km/h
17. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.162s 339km/h
18. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 45.641s 340km/h
19. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.741s 339km/h
20. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 45.887s 344km/h
21. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 48.803s 331km/h
Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) No Time
Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) No Time


Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest FP3 time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 44.178s

Official Catalunya MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 43.589s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Maverick Vinales SPA Suzuki 1m 45.971s (2016)

By Peter McLaren



