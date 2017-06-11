Catalunya MotoGP - Warm-up Results

Jonas Folger and Scott Redding set the pace in morning warm-up for the Catalunya MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, who fell four times on Saturday, took a tumble in pit lane when he tripped over during a bike swap... then slid-off his RC213V at the chicane at the end of the session.
World championship leader Maverick Vinales also looked visibly frustrated on his way to eleventh, just behind Marquez.
Pole sitter Dani Pedrosa was 13th, but the emphasis this morning was on tyre endurance due to the scorching heat expected this afternoon.
The track temperature was 33 degrees this morning, but forecast to be over 50 for the race.
Bradley Smith has been ruled out of the grand prix due to a finger injury on Saturday.
Sylvain Guintoli, replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki, was back on track after skipping qualifying due to dizziness following a reaction to pain-killing medication.
MotoGP switched back to the F1 chicane on Saturday morning...
1. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 45.004s [Lap 5/11] 339km/h
(Top Speed)
2. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.449s +0.445s [4/11] 343km/h
3. Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 45.537s +0.533s [8/11] 338km/h
4. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.735s +0.731s [3/12] 338km/h
5. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 45.737s +0.733s [9/11] 338km/h
6. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 45.832s +0.828s [6/11] 344km/h
7. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.839s +0.835s [5/11] 340km/h
8. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 46.074s +1.070s [3/11] 342km/h
9. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.088s +1.084s [6/11] 342km/h
10. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 46.119s +1.115s [8/10] 338km/h
11. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 46.152s +1.148s [10/10] 337km/h
12. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 46.189s +1.185s [10/12] 344km/h
13. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 46.238s +1.234s [5/11] 338km/h
14. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 46.300s +1.296s [4/11] 334km/h
15. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 46.355s +1.351s [4/10] 343km/h
16. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 46.372s +1.368s [7/12] 337km/h
17. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.592s +1.588s [8/11] 338km/h
18. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 46.736s +1.732s [5/9] 336km/h
19. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.842s +1.838s [8/10] 337km/h
20. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.385s +2.381s [7/8] 340km/h
21. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.518s +2.514s [6/11] 340km/h
22. Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.798s +2.794s [4/10] 338km/h
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
pole position:
Dani Pedrosa
SPA Honda 1m 43.870s
Official Catalunya MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 43.589s
(2016)
Fastest race lap:
Maverick Vinales
SPA Suzuki 1m 45.971s
(2016)
By Peter McLaren
