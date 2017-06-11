MotoGP »

2017 Catalunya MotoGP - Warm-up Results

11 June 2017
Warm-up results from the 2017 Catalunya MotoGP, round 7 of 18.
Catalunya MotoGP - Warm-up Results
2017 Catalunya MotoGP - Warm-up Results
Jonas Folger and Scott Redding set the pace in morning warm-up for the Catalunya MotoGP.

Marc Marquez, who fell four times on Saturday, took a tumble in pit lane when he tripped over during a bike swap... then slid-off his RC213V at the chicane at the end of the session.

World championship leader Maverick Vinales also looked visibly frustrated on his way to eleventh, just behind Marquez.

Pole sitter Dani Pedrosa was 13th, but the emphasis this morning was on tyre endurance due to the scorching heat expected this afternoon.

The track temperature was 33 degrees this morning, but forecast to be over 50 for the race.

Bradley Smith has been ruled out of the grand prix due to a finger injury on Saturday.

Sylvain Guintoli, replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki, was back on track after skipping qualifying due to dizziness following a reaction to pain-killing medication.

MotoGP switched back to the F1 chicane on Saturday morning...

1. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 45.004s [Lap 5/11] 339km/h (Top Speed)
2. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.449s +0.445s [4/11] 343km/h
3. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 45.537s +0.533s [8/11] 338km/h
4. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.735s +0.731s [3/12] 338km/h
5. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 45.737s +0.733s [9/11] 338km/h
6. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 45.832s +0.828s [6/11] 344km/h
7. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.839s +0.835s [5/11] 340km/h
8. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 46.074s +1.070s [3/11] 342km/h
9. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.088s +1.084s [6/11] 342km/h
10. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 46.119s +1.115s [8/10] 338km/h
11. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 46.152s +1.148s [10/10] 337km/h
12. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 46.189s +1.185s [10/12] 344km/h
13. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 46.238s +1.234s [5/11] 338km/h
14. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 46.300s +1.296s [4/11] 334km/h
15. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 46.355s +1.351s [4/10] 343km/h
16. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 46.372s +1.368s [7/12] 337km/h
17. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.592s +1.588s [8/11] 338km/h
18. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 46.736s +1.732s [5/9] 336km/h
19. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.842s +1.838s [8/10] 337km/h
20. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.385s +2.381s [7/8] 340km/h
21. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.518s +2.514s [6/11] 340km/h
22. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.798s +2.794s [4/10] 338km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


pole position:
Dani Pedrosa SPA Honda 1m 43.870s

Official Catalunya MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 43.589s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Maverick Vinales SPA Suzuki 1m 45.971s (2016)

By Peter McLaren



Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...


Valentino Rossi's top 10 most dramatic victoriess by Crash_net

Tagged as: redding , Folger
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Folger braking, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez fans, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Oliveira, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Binder, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Binder, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Pasini, Alex Marquez, Luthi, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Guna4699

June 11, 2017 9:28 AM
Last Edited 2 hours 16 minutes ago

Plenty of riders had run of mid 1.46min consistently, few dropped into 1.45min for few laps consistently which included both tech3 riders. This is at 33degrees on ground but race will a different ball game with ground getting more than 20degrees hotter than now.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 