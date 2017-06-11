Catalunya MotoGP - Race Results

CLICK HERE for the NEW World Championship standings
Andrea Dovizioso claims back-to-back MotoGP wins for Ducati with victory in the Catalunya Grand Prix!
Repsol Honda team-mates Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa joined the Italian on the podium in sweltering conditions.
Tenth for Yamaha's world championship leader Maverick Vinales means he is now just seven points ahead of Dovizioso.
The start saw a scary incident between Danilo Petrucci and Marquez, which was being investigated by Race Direction. Petrucci fell from fifth in the closing stages.
Bradley Smith missed the race due to a finger injury on Saturday, while Sylvain Guintoli was again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki.
MotoGP switched back to the F1 chicane on Saturday morning...
1. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 44m 41.518s
2. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 44m 45.062s
3. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 44m 48.292s
4. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 44m 51.126s
5. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 44m 55.356s
6. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 44m 55.439s
7. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 44m 58.281s
8. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 45m 2.339s
9. Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 45m 5.470s
10. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 45m 5.707s
11. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 45m 9.847s
12. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 45m 14.799s
13. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 45m 16.718s
14. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 45m 20.954s
15. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 45m 22.390s
16. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 45m 24.739s
17. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 45m 26.173s
18. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 45m 30.511s
19. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 45m 37.010s
Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) DNF
Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) DNF
Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) DNF
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
By Peter McLaren
