MotoGP »

2017 Catalunya MotoGP - Race Results

11 June 2017
Race results from the 2017 Catalunya MotoGP, round 7 of 18.
Catalunya MotoGP - Race Results
2017 Catalunya MotoGP - Race Results
CLICK HERE for the NEW World Championship standings.

Andrea Dovizioso claims back-to-back MotoGP wins for Ducati with victory in the Catalunya Grand Prix!

Repsol Honda team-mates Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa joined the Italian on the podium in sweltering conditions.

Tenth for Yamaha's world championship leader Maverick Vinales means he is now just seven points ahead of Dovizioso.

The start saw a scary incident between Danilo Petrucci and Marquez, which was being investigated by Race Direction. Petrucci fell from fifth in the closing stages.


Bradley Smith missed the race due to a finger injury on Saturday, while Sylvain Guintoli was again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki.

MotoGP switched back to the F1 chicane on Saturday morning...

1. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 44m 41.518s
2. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 44m 45.062s
3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 44m 48.292s
4. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 44m 51.126s
5. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 44m 55.356s
6. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 44m 55.439s
7. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 44m 58.281s
8. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 45m 2.339s
9. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 45m 5.470s
10. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 45m 5.707s
11. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 45m 9.847s
12. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 45m 14.799s
13. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 45m 16.718s
14. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 45m 20.954s
15. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 45m 22.390s
16. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 45m 24.739s
17. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 45m 26.173s
18. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 45m 30.511s
19. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 45m 37.010s
Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) DNF
Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) DNF
Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) DNF

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


By Peter McLaren



Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...


Valentino Rossi's top 10 most dramatic victoriess by Crash_net

Tagged as: Andrea Dovizioso
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Dovizioso, braking, Catalunya MotoGP Race 2017
Quatararo, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Aegerter, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Quatararo, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Bagnania, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Quatararo, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Remy Gardner, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Hernandez, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Isaac Vinales, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Nakagami, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Bagnania, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Nakagami, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Baldassarri, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
PAsini, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017
Vierge, Moto2 race, Catalunya MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ZeFrenchAngle

June 11, 2017 2:03 PM
Last Edited 6 minutes ago

Brilliant win for Dovi. That last lap when he was cruising to the finish was beautiful. So, in trying to make a bike for Jorge, Ducati have solved the problems that Dovi and Petrucci were having with that bike. Talk about irony, even Poetic Justice !! Marc : only he can do this, crash 5 times in Free Practice + Qualification, and make second ! No other rider in MotoGP would crash 5 times, 5 times, and still have the confidence to ride for a strong second. My hat to him !


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 