Catalunya MotoGP test times - Monday (12pm)

Following Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP, most riders have returned to the Barcelona circuit for the second official test since the start of the season.
The factory Ducati team, which won Sunday's race with Andrea Dovizioso, is not present.
Alex Rins is making his return to action after missing the last three rounds with a broken wrist.
Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm...
1. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 44.989s
2. Aleix Espargaro
SPA Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 45.046s +0.057s
3. Dani Pedrosa
SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 45.257s +0.268s
4. Tito Rabat
GBR Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.582s +0.593s
5. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.633s +0.644s
6. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.811s +0.822s
7. Maverick Vinales
SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.826s +0.837s
8. Marc Marquez
SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 46.076s +1.087s
9. Pol Espargaro
SPA KTM MotoGP Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.107s +1.118s
10. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 46.158s +1.169s
11. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.369s +1.380s
12. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 46.473s +1.484s
13. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 46.494s +1.505s
14. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.055s +2.066s
15. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 47.162s +2.173s
16. Alex Rins
SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.820s +2.831s
17. Mika Kallio
FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 48.340s +3.351s
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
2017 Catalunya MotoGP:
Pole position:
Dani Pedrosa
SPA Honda 1m 43.870s
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger
GER Yamaha 1m 45.969s
CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures
By Peter McLaren
Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...