Catalunya MotoGP test times - Monday (2pm)

12 June 2017
Lap times as of 2pm during Monday's official MotoGP test in Barcelona.
Following Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP, most riders have returned to the Barcelona circuit for the second official test since the start of the season.

The factory Ducati team, which won Sunday's race with Andrea Dovizioso, is not present.

Alex Rins is making his return to action after missing the last three rounds with a broken wrist.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm...

1. = Maverick Vinales SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.932s
2. = Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 44.972s +0.040s
3. = Dani Pedrosa SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 45.003s +0.071s
4. = Aleix Espargaro SPA Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 45.046s +0.114s
5. = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 45.156s +0.224s
6. ^4 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 45.452s +0.520s
7. ˅1 Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.565s +0.633s
8. ˅1 Tito Rabat GBR Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.582s +0.650s
9. ˅1 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.633s +0.701s
10. ˅1 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.663s +0.731s
11. = Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 45.863s +0.931s
12. = Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.897s +0.965s
13. = Pol Espargaro SPA KTM MotoGP Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.107s +1.175s
14. = Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.369s +1.437s
15. ^2 Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 46.588s +1.656s
16. ˅1 Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.055s +2.123s
17. ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.093s +2.161s
18. = Mika Kallio FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 47.539s +2.607s

Key:
˄X Rider has X higher positions than end of previous hour.
= Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅X Rider has X lower positions than end of previous hour.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

2017 Catalunya MotoGP:
Pole position:
Dani Pedrosa SPA Honda 1m 43.870s
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger GER Yamaha 1m 45.969s

