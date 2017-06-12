Catalunya MotoGP test times - Monday (4pm)

Following Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP, most riders have returned to the Barcelona circuit for the second official test since the start of the season.
The factory Ducati team, which won Sunday's race with Andrea Dovizioso, is not present.
Alex Rins is making his return to action after missing the last three rounds with a broken wrist.
Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm...
1. Maverick Vinales
SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.932s
2. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 44.972s +0.040s
3. Dani Pedrosa
SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 45.003s +0.071s
4. Aleix Espargaro
SPA Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 45.046s +0.114s
5. Marc Marquez
SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 45.156s +0.224s
6. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.296s +0.364s
7. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 45.452s +0.520s
8. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.565s +0.633s
9. Tito Rabat
GBR Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.582s +0.650s
10. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.663s +0.731s
11. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 45.863s +0.931s
12. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.897s +0.965s
13. Pol Espargaro
SPA KTM MotoGP Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.107s +1.175s
14. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.369s +1.437s
15. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 46.588s +1.656s
16. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.055s +2.123s
17. Alex Rins
SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.093s +2.161s
18. Mika Kallio
FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 47.539s +2.607s
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
2017 Catalunya MotoGP:
Pole position:
Dani Pedrosa
SPA Honda 1m 43.870s
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger
GER Yamaha 1m 45.969s
CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures
By Peter McLaren
Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...