Catalunya MotoGP test times - Monday (Final)

12 June 2017
Final lap times from Monday's official post-race MotoGP test in Barcelona.
Following Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP, riders returned to the Barcelona circuit for the second official test since the start of the season.

Marc Marquez set the fastest time of the test in the closing minutes, when Maverick Vinales - who led for most of the day - also improved.

The factory Ducati team, which won Sunday's race with Andrea Dovizioso, plus Aspar and Avintia were not present, while KTM's Bradley Smith was ruled out by his finger injury on Saturday.

Movistar Yamaha had a new frame to test, Repsol Honda said they were just focussing on set-up and tyres.

Alex Rins made his return to action for Suzuki after missing the last three rounds with a broken wrist.

Round eight of the world championship takes place at Assen from June 23-25...

1. ^4 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 44.071s
2. ˅1 Maverick Vinales SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.437s +0.366s
3. ˅1 Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 44.972s +0.901s
4. ˅1 Dani Pedrosa SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 45.003s +0.932s
5. ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 45.046s +0.975s
6. = Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.296s +1.225s
7. = Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 45.452s +1.381s
8. = Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.565s +1.494s
9. = Tito Rabat GBR Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.582s +1.511s
10. = Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.635s +1.564s
11. = Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 45.863s +1.792s
12. = Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.897s +1.826s
13. = Pol Espargaro SPA KTM MotoGP Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.107s +2.036s
14. = Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.130s +2.059s
15. = Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 46.389s +2.318s
16. ^2 Mika Kallio FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 46.405s +2.334s
17. = Alex Rins SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.490s +2.419s
18. ˅2 Sylvain Guintoli FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.055s +2.984s

2017 Catalunya MotoGP:
Pole position:
Dani Pedrosa SPA Honda 1m 43.870s
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger GER Yamaha 1m 45.969s

