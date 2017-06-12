Catalunya MotoGP test times - Monday (Final)

Following Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP, riders returned to the Barcelona circuit for the second official test since the start of the season.
Marc Marquez set the fastest time of the test in the closing minutes, when Maverick Vinales - who led for most of the day - also improved.
The factory Ducati team, which won Sunday's race with Andrea Dovizioso, plus Aspar and Avintia were not present, while KTM's Bradley Smith was ruled out by his finger injury on Saturday.
Movistar Yamaha had a new frame to test, Repsol Honda said they were just focussing on set-up and tyres.
Alex Rins made his return to action for Suzuki after missing the last three rounds with a broken wrist.
Round eight of the world championship takes place at Assen from June 23-25...
1. ^4 Marc Marquez
SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 44.071s
2. ˅1 Maverick Vinales
SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 44.437s +0.366s
3. ˅1 Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 44.972s +0.901s
4. ˅1 Dani Pedrosa
SPA Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 45.003s +0.932s
5. ˅1 Aleix Espargaro
SPA Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 45.046s +0.975s
6. = Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 45.296s +1.225s
7. = Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 45.452s +1.381s
8. = Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 45.565s +1.494s
9. = Tito Rabat
GBR Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.582s +1.511s
10. = Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 45.635s +1.564s
11. = Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 45.863s +1.792s
12. = Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galica 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 45.897s +1.826s
13. = Pol Espargaro
SPA KTM MotoGP Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 46.107s +2.036s
14. = Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.130s +2.059s
15. = Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 46.389s +2.318s
16. ^2 Mika Kallio
FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1m 46.405s +2.334s
17. = Alex Rins
SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 46.490s +2.419s
18. ˅2 Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.055s +2.984s
Key:
˄X
Rider has X higher positions than end of previous hour.
=
Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅X
Rider has X lower positions than end of previous hour.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
2017 Catalunya MotoGP:
Pole position:
Dani Pedrosa
SPA Honda 1m 43.870s
Fastest race lap:
Jonas Folger
GER Yamaha 1m 45.969s
Peter McLaren
