MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Free Practice (1) Results

Danilo Petrucci leads opening practice during an interrupted FP1 for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
The session was red-flagged in the opening minutes after an engine issue for Andrea Dovizioso left oil on the track. Team-mate Jorge Lorenzo looked to fall on the oil, at Turn 9, without harm.
Rookie Jonas Folger also tumbled on his out-lap and was taken to the medical centre for checks, before returning.
Petrucci then suffered what looked like a similar problem to Dovizioso, at the very end of the session.
Both Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales had one standard Yamaha frame, and one new frame, to try this morning.
Alex Rins is returning to action for Suzuki after missing the last five races due to a fractured wrist in Austin. Bradley Smith is back for KTM after a finger injury ruled him out of the Catalunya race…
This year's Dutch TT race day is the first to be held on a Sunday...
1. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 34.680s [Lap 20/21] 305km/h
(Top Speed)
2. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 34.806s +0.126s [17/20] 303km/h
3. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 34.822s +0.142s [18/20] 303km/h
4. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 34.829s +0.149s [15/17] 309km/h
5. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 34.841s +0.161s [22/22] 302km/h
6. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 34.914s +0.234s [20/22] 304km/h
7. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 34.936s +0.256s [20/21] 302km/h
8. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 35.052s +0.372s [14/19] 301km/h
9. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 35.155s +0.475s [18/20] 306km/h
10. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 35.183s +0.503s [18/20] 305km/h
11. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 35.193s +0.513s [13/17] 304km/h
12. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 35.263s +0.583s [13/22] 305km/h
13. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 35.282s +0.602s [21/23] 302km/h
14. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 35.381s +0.701s [19/21] 303km/h
15. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 35.528s +0.848s [10/21] 307km/h
16. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 35.562s +0.882s [20/20] 305km/h
17. Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 35.722s +1.042s [14/20] 302km/h
18. Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 35.877s +1.197s [23/23] 304km/h
19. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 35.898s +1.218s [18/18] 296km/h
20. Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 35.916s +1.236s [10/23] 310km/h
21. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 36.404s +1.724s [19/24] 303km/h
22. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 36.819s +2.139s [15/20] 295km/h
23. Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 37.603s +2.923s [18/19] 297km/h
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Valentino Rossi
ITA Yamaha 1m 32.627s
(2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 33.617s
(2015)
By Peter McLaren
