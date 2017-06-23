MotoGP »

2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Free Practice (1) Results

23 June 2017
Free Practice (1) results from the 2017 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 18.
Danilo Petrucci leads opening practice during an interrupted FP1 for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The session was red-flagged in the opening minutes after an engine issue for Andrea Dovizioso left oil on the track. Team-mate Jorge Lorenzo looked to fall on the oil, at Turn 9, without harm.

Rookie Jonas Folger also tumbled on his out-lap and was taken to the medical centre for checks, before returning.

Petrucci then suffered what looked like a similar problem to Dovizioso, at the very end of the session.


Both Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales had one standard Yamaha frame, and one new frame, to try this morning.

Alex Rins is returning to action for Suzuki after missing the last five races due to a fractured wrist in Austin. Bradley Smith is back for KTM after a finger injury ruled him out of the Catalunya race…

This year's Dutch TT race day is the first to be held on a Sunday...

1. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 34.680s [Lap 20/21] 305km/h (Top Speed)
2. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 34.806s +0.126s [17/20] 303km/h
3. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 34.822s +0.142s [18/20] 303km/h
4. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 34.829s +0.149s [15/17] 309km/h
5. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 34.841s +0.161s [22/22] 302km/h
6. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 34.914s +0.234s [20/22] 304km/h
7. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 34.936s +0.256s [20/21] 302km/h
8. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 35.052s +0.372s [14/19] 301km/h
9. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 35.155s +0.475s [18/20] 306km/h
10. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 35.183s +0.503s [18/20] 305km/h
11. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 35.193s +0.513s [13/17] 304km/h
12. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 35.263s +0.583s [13/22] 305km/h
13. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 35.282s +0.602s [21/23] 302km/h
14. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 35.381s +0.701s [19/21] 303km/h
15. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 35.528s +0.848s [10/21] 307km/h
16. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 35.562s +0.882s [20/20] 305km/h
17. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 35.722s +1.042s [14/20] 302km/h
18. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 35.877s +1.197s [23/23] 304km/h
19. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 35.898s +1.218s [18/18] 296km/h
20. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 35.916s +1.236s [10/23] 310km/h
21. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 36.404s +1.724s [19/24] 303km/h
22. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 36.819s +2.139s [15/20] 295km/h
23. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 37.603s +2.923s [18/19] 297km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.627s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 33.617s (2015)

By Peter McLaren


