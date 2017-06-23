MotoGP »

2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Free Practice (2) Results

23 June 2017
Free Practice (2) results from the 2017 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 18.
MotoGP Assen - Free Practice (2) Results
2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Free Practice (2) Results
Maverick Vinales moves to the top of the Friday practice timesheets with the best lap of the day, despite spots of rain during FP2.

Both Vinales and Movistar Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi have one new chassis to try this weekend.

Alex Rins is returning to action for Suzuki after missing the last five races due to a fractured wrist in Austin. Bradley Smith is back for KTM after a finger injury ruled him out of the Catalunya race.

This year's Dutch TT race day is the first to be held on a Sunday...

1. ^11 Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 33.130s [Lap 18/20] 306km/h (Top Speed)
2. ^6 Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 33.497s +0.367s [15/16] 303km/h
3. ^10 Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 33.782s +0.652s [18/21] 305km/h
4. = Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.790s +0.660s [14/17] 309km/h
5. ˅2 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 33.828s +0.698s [15/18] 306km/h
6. ˅1 Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 33.830s +0.700s [19/19] 302km/h
7. ˅6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.890s +0.760s [15/18] 307km/h
8. ˅6 Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 33.986s +0.856s [15/21] 304km/h
9. ^6 Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 34.103s +0.973s [18/20] 308km/h
10. ˅3 Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 34.148s +1.018s [17/20] 305km/h
11. ˅1 Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 34.299s +1.169s [15/18] 306km/h
12. ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 34.337s +1.207s [17/19] 306km/h
13. ^4 Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 34.491s +1.361s [13/13] 302km/h
14. ˅5 Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 34.523s +1.393s [19/19] 305km/h
15. ˅1 Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 34.596s +1.466s [16/17] 302km/h
16. ^6 Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 34.605s +1.475s [16/19] 298km/h
17. ˅11 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 34.617s +1.487s [12/16] 305km/h
18. ^2 Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 34.759s +1.629s [16/18] 312km/h
19. ˅1 Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 34.923s +1.793s [16/18] 304km/h
20. ˅1 Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 35.039s +1.909s [10/14] 299km/h
21. = Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 35.185s +2.055s [17/20] 302km/h
22. ˅6 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 35.373s +2.243s [15/18] 306km/h
23. = Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 36.334s +3.204s [19/19] 303km/h

Key:
˄X Up X places from FP1.
= Rider has the same position as FP1.
˅X Down X places from FP1.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


Fastest Friday time:
Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati 1m 34.680s

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.627s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 33.617s (2015)

By Peter McLaren


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

Tagged as: Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Miller, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Lorenzo, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rabat, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Miller, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rabat, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 