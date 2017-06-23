MotoGP Assen - Free Practice (2) Results

Maverick Vinales moves to the top of the Friday practice timesheets with the best lap of the day, despite spots of rain during FP2.
Both Vinales and Movistar Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi have one new chassis to try this weekend.
Alex Rins is returning to action for Suzuki after missing the last five races due to a fractured wrist in Austin. Bradley Smith is back for KTM after a finger injury ruled him out of the Catalunya race.
This year's Dutch TT race day is the first to be held on a Sunday...
1. ^11 Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 33.130s [Lap 18/20] 306km/h
(Top Speed)
2. ^6 Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 33.497s +0.367s [15/16] 303km/h
3. ^10 Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 33.782s +0.652s [18/21] 305km/h
4. = Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.790s +0.660s [14/17] 309km/h
5. ˅2 Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 33.828s +0.698s [15/18] 306km/h
6. ˅1 Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 33.830s +0.700s [19/19] 302km/h
7. ˅6 Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 33.890s +0.760s [15/18] 307km/h
8. ˅6 Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 33.986s +0.856s [15/21] 304km/h
9. ^6 Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 34.103s +0.973s [18/20] 308km/h
10. ˅3 Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 34.148s +1.018s [17/20] 305km/h
11. ˅1 Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 34.299s +1.169s [15/18] 306km/h
12. ˅1 Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 34.337s +1.207s [17/19] 306km/h
13. ^4 Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 34.491s +1.361s [13/13] 302km/h
14. ˅5 Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 34.523s +1.393s [19/19] 305km/h
15. ˅1 Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 34.596s +1.466s [16/17] 302km/h
16. ^6 Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 34.605s +1.475s [16/19] 298km/h
17. ˅11 Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 34.617s +1.487s [12/16] 305km/h
18. ^2 Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 34.759s +1.629s [16/18] 312km/h
19. ˅1 Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 34.923s +1.793s [16/18] 304km/h
20. ˅1 Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 35.039s +1.909s [10/14] 299km/h
21. = Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 35.185s +2.055s [17/20] 302km/h
22. ˅6 Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 35.373s +2.243s [15/18] 306km/h
23. = Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 36.334s +3.204s [19/19] 303km/h
Key:
˄X
Up X places from FP1.
=
Rider has the same position as FP1.
˅X
Down X places from FP1.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Fastest Friday time:
Danilo Petrucci
ITA Ducati 1m 34.680s
Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Valentino Rossi
ITA Yamaha 1m 32.627s
(2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 33.617s
(2015)
By Peter McLaren
