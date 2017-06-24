MotoGP Assen - Free Practice (3) Results

MotoGP »

2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Free Practice (3) Results

24 June 2017
Free Practice (3) results from the 2017 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 18.
Wet session, meaning the top ten riders receiving direct access to Qualifying 2 was unchanged from Friday...

FP3:
1. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 46.441s [Lap 19/19] 294km/h (Top Speed)
2. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 46.672s +0.231s [21/21] 289km/h
3. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 46.743s +0.302s [17/19] 290km/h
4. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 46.756s +0.315s [16/17] 294km/h
5. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 46.794s +0.353s [18/21] 289km/h
6. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 46.851s +0.410s [10/19] 294km/h
7. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 46.936s +0.495s [16/16] 286km/h
8. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.075s +0.634s [10/19] 287km/h
9. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.126s +0.685s [7/13] 289km/h
10. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.295s +0.854s [19/21] 295km/h
11. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.306s +0.865s [17/17] 295km/h
12. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 47.310s +0.869s [15/16] 295km/h
13. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.355s +0.914s [17/18] 289km/h
14. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 47.394s +0.953s [15/16] 292km/h
15. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 47.409s +0.968s [6/13] 292km/h
16. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 47.657s +1.216s [16/19] 288km/h
17. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 47.767s +1.326s [8/19] 291km/h
18. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 47.774s +1.333s [14/20] 295km/h
19. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.908s +1.467s [19/19] 287km/h
20. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 48.194s +1.753s [9/17] 289km/h
21. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 49.235s +2.794s [13/17] 292km/h
22. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 49.284s +2.843s [19/19] 290km/h
23. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 49.291s +2.850s [17/19] 282km/h

Riders going directly to Qualifying 2 - Top 10 Combined Practice Times:
1. Maverick Vinales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)
2. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*
3. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)
4. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17)
5. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V)
6. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)
7. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17)
8. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*
9. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16)
10. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 33.130s (FP2)

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.627s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 33.617s (2015)

