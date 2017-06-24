MotoGP »

2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Free Practice (4) Results

24 June 2017
Free Practice (4) results from the 2017 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 18.
MotoGP Assen - Free Practice (4) Results
Mixed conditions, with a drying track prompting riders to change to slicks, but before most could return there was another heavy downpour.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice, will now get underway...

1. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 44.925s [Lap 3/11] 288km/h (Top Speed)
2. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 45.136s +0.211s [4/7] 285km/h
3. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.483s +2.558s [2/9] 287km/h
4. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 47.595s +2.670s [2/3] 282km/h
5. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 47.730s +2.805s [3/8] 286km/h
6. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 49.325s +4.400s [7/7] 285km/h
7. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 49.801s +4.876s [5/5] 273km/h
8. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 50.140s +5.215s [5/5] 285km/h
9. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 50.711s +5.786s [6/7] 283km/h
10. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 50.776s +5.851s [4/7] 292km/h
11. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 51.122s +6.197s [4/7] 270km/h
12. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 51.176s +6.251s [4/5] 280km/h
13. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 51.716s +6.791s [4/5] 282km/h
14. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 52.024s +7.099s [5/6] 268km/h
15. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 52.030s +7.105s [5/7] 275km/h
0. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 52.404s +7.479s [4/5] 281km/h
0. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 52.440s +7.515s [4/7] 282km/h
0. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 53.300s +8.375s [5/8] 271km/h
0. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 59.087s +14.162s [5/5] 281km/h
Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) No Time
Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* No Time
Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) No Time
Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) No Time

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest Friday time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 33.130s (FP2)

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.627s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 33.617s (2015)

