MotoGP »

2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Qualifying (1) Results

24 June 2017
Qualifying (1) results from the 2017 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 18.
MotoGP Assen - Qualifying (1) Results
2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Qualifying (1) Results
Wet session.

Scott Redding and Sam Lowes now progress to the Q2 pole position shootout, where they will join the ten fastest riders after third practice.

The others will start, in the following order, from 13th on the grid onwards...

1. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 46.926s [Lap 7/8] 285km/h (Top Speed)
2. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 47.191s +0.265s [7/8] 287km/h

3. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 47.217s +0.291s [8/8] 291km/h
4. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.234s +0.308s [9/9] 288km/h
5. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 47.277s +0.351s [8/8] 287km/h
6. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.649s +0.723s [8/9] 293km/h
7. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 47.804s +0.878s [7/8] 288km/h
8. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.947s +1.021s [8/9] 289km/h
9. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 47.957s +1.031s [8/8] 296km/h
10. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 48.080s +1.154s [8/9] 291km/h
11. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 48.219s +1.293s [9/9] 286km/h
12. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 48.448s +1.522s [8/8] 290km/h
13. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 48.700s +1.774s [9/9] 285km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


Fastest Friday time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 33.130s (FP2)

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.627s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 33.617s (2015)

By Peter McLaren


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...




Tagged as: redding
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Redding, French MotoGP 2017
Bendsneyder, Martin, Bulega, Dutch Moto3 2017
Martin, Dutch Moto3 2017
Antonelli, Dutch Moto3 2017
Antonelli, Dutch Moto3 2017
Bendsneyder, Dutch Moto3 2017
Antonelli, Dutch Moto3 2017
KTM rain light, Dutch Moto3 2017
Bendsneyder, Dutch Moto3 2017
Bendsneyder, Dutch Moto3 2017
Oettl, Dutch Moto3 2017
Bendsneyder, Dutch Moto3 2017
Darryn Binder, Dutch Moto3 2017
Bendsneyder, Dutch Moto3 2017
Oettl, Dutch Moto3 2017
Darryn Binder, Dutch Moto3 2017
Bendsneyder, Dutch Moto3 2017
Antonelli, Dutch Moto3 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 