2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Full Qualifying Results

24 June 2017
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the 2017 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 18.
MotoGP Assen - Full Qualifying Results
Johann Zarco takes his first MotoGP pole position at a wet Assen, ahead of Marc Marquez and Danilo Petrucci...

Qualifying 2:
1. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 46.141s [Lap 8/8] 292km/h (Top Speed)
2. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 46.206s +0.065s [8/8] 294km/h
3. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 46.526s +0.385s [7/8] 294km/h
4. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 46.705s +0.564s [8/8] 288km/h
5. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.574s +1.433s [6/6] 286km/h
6. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 47.663s +1.522s [8/8] 287km/h
7. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 47.812s +1.671s [7/9] 292km/h
8. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 48.042s +1.901s [8/8] 289km/h
9. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 48.079s +1.938s [7/7] 293km/h
10. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 48.128s +1.987s [6/6] 285km/h
11. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 48.266s +2.125s [6/8] 289km/h
12. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 49.623s +3.482s [8/8] 280km/h

Qualifying 1:
13. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 47.217s 291km/h
14. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.234s 288km/h
15. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 47.277s 287km/h
16. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 47.649s 293km/h
17. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 47.804s 288km/h
18. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 47.947s 289km/h
19. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 47.957s 296km/h
20. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 48.080s 291km/h
21. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 48.219s 286km/h
22. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 48.448s 290km/h
23. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 48.700s 285km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


Fastest Friday time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 33.130s (FP2)

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.627s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 33.617s (2015)

By Peter McLaren


Tagged as: Zarco
