MotoGP Assen - Warm-up Results

2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Warm-up Results

25 June 2017
Warm-up results from the 2017 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 18.
Soaking wet session, in which only 15 riders set a lap time...

1. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 51.203s [Lap 5/5] 292km/h (Top Speed)
2. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 51.220s +0.017s [4/4] 289km/h
3. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 51.840s +0.637s [5/5] 291km/h
4. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 52.113s +0.910s [2/4] 272km/h
5. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 52.583s +1.380s [4/4] 276km/h
6. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 52.841s +1.638s [6/6] 269km/h
7. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 53.272s +2.069s [4/4] 269km/h
8. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 53.332s +2.129s [4/4] 282km/h
9. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 53.432s +2.229s [4/4] 282km/h
10. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 53.479s +2.276s [5/5] 268km/h
11. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 54.059s +2.856s [5/5] 276km/h
12. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 55.126s +3.923s [5/5] 265km/h
13. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 56.173s +4.970s [3/4] 261km/h
14. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 56.366s +5.163s [3/4] 266km/h
15. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 57.383s +6.180s [5/5] 260km/h
Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) No Time
Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* No Time
Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) No Time
Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* No Time
Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) No Time
Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) No Time
Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) No Time
Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) No Time


Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Fastest practice time:
Maverick Vinales SPA Yamaha 1m 33.130s (FP2)

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 32.627s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 33.617s (2015)

By Peter McLaren


By Peter McLaren



