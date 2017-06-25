MotoGP Assen - Race Results

CLICK HERE for the NEW World Championship standings
.
Valentino Rossi won a dramatic Dutch MotoGP at Assen, his first victory of the 2017 season and 115th of his career.
Rossi just held off countryman Danilo Petrucci as rain drops fell in the final third of the race. Petrucci was gutted to be held up slightly by backmarkers.
Behind them Marc Marquez narrowly beat Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Dovizioso in a thrilling last-lap battle for third.
Pole sitter Johann Zarco led the early stages, using soft tyres front and rear, before Rossi moved ahead. Zarco then dropped to the back of the lead group when he made contact with Rossi during an attempt to retake the lead.
The Frenchman later made an ill-fated gamble to swap bikes when the rain drops began falling, then received a penalty for speeding in pit lane.
Maverick Vinales lost the title lead after falling at the final chicane and is now four points behind Dovizioso - eleven points covering the top four in the standings!
Alex Rins was returning to action for Suzuki after missing the last five races due to a fractured wrist in Austin. Bradley Smith was back for KTM after a finger injury ruled him out of the Catalunya race.
This year's Dutch TT race day is the first to be held on a Sunday...
1. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 41.149s
2. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 41.212s
3. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 41m 46.350s
4. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 41m 46.392s
5. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 46.476s
6. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 42m 4.539s
7. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 42m 18.131s
8. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 42m 18.207s
9. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 42m 18.315s
10. Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 42m 43.078s
11. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 42m 50.533s
12. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 42m 51.270s
13. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 42m 51.493s
14. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 43m 16.804s
15. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) +1 lap
16. Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) +1 lap
17. Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* +1 lap
Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) DNF
Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) DNF
Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) DNF
Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) DNF
Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* DNF
Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* DNF
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures
By Peter McLaren
Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...