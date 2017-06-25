MotoGP Assen - Race Results

Valentino Rossi

Danilo Petrucci

Marc Marquez

Cal Crutchlow

Andrea Dovizioso

Jack Miller

Karel Abraham

Loris Baz

Andrea Iannone

Aleix Espargaro

Pol Espargaro

Tito Rabat

Dani Pedrosa

Johann Zarco

Jorge Lorenzo

Hector Barbera

Alex Rins

Scott Redding

Alvaro Bautista

Bradley Smith

Maverick Viñales

Jonas Folger

Sam Lowes

By Peter McLaren

Valentino Rossi won a dramatic Dutch MotoGP at Assen, his first victory of the 2017 season and 115th of his career.Rossi just held off countryman Danilo Petrucci as rain drops fell in the final third of the race. Petrucci was gutted to be held up slightly by backmarkers.Behind them Marc Marquez narrowly beat Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Dovizioso in a thrilling last-lap battle for third.Pole sitter Johann Zarco led the early stages, using soft tyres front and rear, before Rossi moved ahead. Zarco then dropped to the back of the lead group when he made contact with Rossi during an attempt to retake the lead.The Frenchman later made an ill-fated gamble to swap bikes when the rain drops began falling, then received a penalty for speeding in pit lane.Maverick Vinales lost the title lead after falling at the final chicane and is now four points behind Dovizioso - eleven points covering the top four in the standings!Alex Rins was returning to action for Suzuki after missing the last five races due to a fractured wrist in Austin. Bradley Smith was back for KTM after a finger injury ruled him out of the Catalunya race.This year's Dutch TT race day is the first to be held on a Sunday...ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17)ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)GBR LCR Honda (RC213V)ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17)AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15)FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15)ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16)ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17)ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16)ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)*GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16)ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16)GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16)ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)*