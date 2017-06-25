MotoGP »

2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Race Results

25 June 2017
Race results from the 2017 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 of 18.
MotoGP Assen - Race Results
2017 MotoGP Assen, Dutch TT - Race Results
CLICK HERE for the NEW World Championship standings.

Valentino Rossi won a dramatic Dutch MotoGP at Assen, his first victory of the 2017 season and 115th of his career.

Rossi just held off countryman Danilo Petrucci as rain drops fell in the final third of the race. Petrucci was gutted to be held up slightly by backmarkers.

Behind them Marc Marquez narrowly beat Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Dovizioso in a thrilling last-lap battle for third.

Pole sitter Johann Zarco led the early stages, using soft tyres front and rear, before Rossi moved ahead. Zarco then dropped to the back of the lead group when he made contact with Rossi during an attempt to retake the lead.

The Frenchman later made an ill-fated gamble to swap bikes when the rain drops began falling, then received a penalty for speeding in pit lane.

Maverick Vinales lost the title lead after falling at the final chicane and is now four points behind Dovizioso - eleven points covering the top four in the standings!

Alex Rins was returning to action for Suzuki after missing the last five races due to a fractured wrist in Austin. Bradley Smith was back for KTM after a finger injury ruled him out of the Catalunya race.

This year's Dutch TT race day is the first to be held on a Sunday...

1. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 41m 41.149s
2. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 41.212s
3. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 41m 46.350s
4. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 41m 46.392s
5. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 41m 46.476s
6. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 42m 4.539s
7. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 42m 18.131s
8. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 42m 18.207s
9. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 42m 18.315s
10. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 42m 43.078s
11. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 42m 50.533s
12. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 42m 51.270s
13. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 42m 51.493s
14. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 43m 16.804s
15. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) +1 lap
16. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) +1 lap
17. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* +1 lap
Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) DNF
Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) DNF
Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) DNF
Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) DNF
Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* DNF
Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* DNF

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

CLICK HERE for live updates - CLICK HERE for pictures


By Peter McLaren


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



Tagged as: Valentino Rossi
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales crash, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Ramirez, Moto3 race, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Ramirez, Moto3 race, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Aegerter, Moto2 race, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Aegerter, Moto2 race, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Schrotter, Aegerter touch, Moto2 race, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Guna4699

June 25, 2017 1:01 PM

If you thought it was easy to breath watching this race since it started to drizzle a little, I'll tell you my fingers are still shivering trying to type this. Rossi becomes an inhuman racer in this kind of situations. Take a bow master. Sincerely this was one of the greatest piece of riding in motogp.

Guna4699

June 25, 2017 1:08 PM

What makes his skills even more scintillating is that it is those harder tyres that become more vulnerable to give up when track temps drops with drizzle, it is again the harder one that takes more time to get back up to good temps,, Rossi was only one riding the harder rear in top5. Still it was him who kept the lead against a Ducati in these kind of conditions.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 