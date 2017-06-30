German MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results

MotoGP »

2017 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Free Practice (1) Results

30 June 2017
Free Practice (1) results from the 2017 German MotoGP at Sachsenring, round 9 of 18.
MotoGP title leader Andrea Dovizioso fastest for Ducati in FP1 for the German MotoGP.

The Sachsenring has been resurfaced for 2017. Since there has been no prior testing on the new asphalt, Michelin has four types of front and rear slick tyres available this weekend, while FP1 and FP2 have been extended by ten minutes.

There were falls for Andrea Iannone, Scott Redding, Alvaro Bautista and Tito Rabat, plus early mechanical issues for Valentino Rossi.

Mika Kallio is making a wild-card appearance for KTM...

1. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 21.599s [Lap 23/24] 293km/h (Top Speed)
2. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 21.637s +0.038s [23/26] 294km/h
3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 21.789s +0.190s [27/28] 294km/h
4. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 21.832s +0.233s [22/25] 290km/h
5. Alvaro Bautista ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 21.840s +0.241s [26/27] 294km/h
6. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 21.898s +0.299s [27/31] 292km/h
7. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 21.973s +0.374s [26/29] 291km/h
8. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 21.992s +0.393s [21/24] 292km/h
9. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 22.068s +0.469s [21/24] 291km/h
10. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.075s +0.476s [24/25] 292km/h
11. Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 22.175s +0.576s [24/28] 291km/h
12. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 22.209s +0.610s [23/26] 292km/h
13. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 22.240s +0.641s [23/25] 290km/h
14. Hector Barbera ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.336s +0.737s [26/28] 294km/h
15. Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 22.465s +0.866s [24/24] 288km/h
16. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 22.535s +0.936s [15/23] 291km/h
17. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 22.593s +0.994s [23/28] 292km/h
18. Karel Abraham CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 22.612s +1.013s [20/23] 290km/h
19. Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 22.642s +1.043s [27/29] 292km/h
20. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 22.745s +1.146s [23/25] 286km/h
21. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 22.888s +1.289s [24/25] 288km/h
22. Loris Baz FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 22.989s +1.390s [18/20] 285km/h
23. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 23.218s +1.619s [22/24] 286km/h
24. Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 23.299s +1.700s [20/22] 291km/h

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 20.336s (2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 21.530s (2015)

ZeFrenchAngle

June 30, 2017 10:04 AM

If that was a blown engine, as it seemed to be, Rossi will be super glad it happened in FP1. The last thing he wants in his resurgent bid for the Title is another in-race blown engine like Mugello last year !

Guna4699

June 30, 2017 10:07 AM

Desmos these days somehow manage to sneak up a couple of their bikes into top5... Should hear from Valentino on what happened to his 1st bike but still the 2nd bike used to suffer in hot, not in cool dry conditions, he also didn't improve in final run, such a tight field. May be Marc is playing it cool...


Related Stories

