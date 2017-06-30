German MotoGP - Free Practice (1) Results

MotoGP title leader Andrea Dovizioso fastest for Ducati in FP1 for the German MotoGP.
The Sachsenring has been resurfaced for 2017. Since there has been no prior testing on the new asphalt, Michelin has four types of front and rear slick tyres available this weekend, while FP1 and FP2 have been extended by ten minutes.
There were falls for Andrea Iannone, Scott Redding, Alvaro Bautista and Tito Rabat, plus early mechanical issues for Valentino Rossi.
Mika Kallio is making a wild-card appearance for KTM...
1. Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 21.599s [Lap 23/24] 293km/h
(Top Speed)
2. Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 21.637s +0.038s [23/26] 294km/h
3. Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 21.789s +0.190s [27/28] 294km/h
4. Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 21.832s +0.233s [22/25] 290km/h
5. Alvaro Bautista
ESP Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 21.840s +0.241s [26/27] 294km/h
6. Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 21.898s +0.299s [27/31] 292km/h
7. Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 21.973s +0.374s [26/29] 291km/h
8. Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 21.992s +0.393s [21/24] 292km/h
9. Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 22.068s +0.469s [21/24] 291km/h
10. Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.075s +0.476s [24/25] 292km/h
11. Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 22.175s +0.576s [24/28] 291km/h
12. Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 22.209s +0.610s [23/26] 292km/h
13. Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 22.240s +0.641s [23/25] 290km/h
14. Hector Barbera
ESP Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 22.336s +0.737s [26/28] 294km/h
15. Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 22.465s +0.866s [24/24] 288km/h
16. Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 22.535s +0.936s [15/23] 291km/h
17. Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 22.593s +0.994s [23/28] 292km/h
18. Karel Abraham
CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 22.612s +1.013s [20/23] 290km/h
19. Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 22.642s +1.043s [27/29] 292km/h
20. Tito Rabat
ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 22.745s +1.146s [23/25] 286km/h
21. Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 22.888s +1.289s [24/25] 288km/h
22. Loris Baz
FRA Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 22.989s +1.390s [18/20] 285km/h
23. Mika Kallio
FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 23.218s +1.619s [22/24] 286km/h
24. Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 23.299s +1.700s [20/22] 291km/h
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
Official Sachsenring MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 20.336s
(2015)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 21.530s
(2015)
By Peter McLaren
